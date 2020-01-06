Video

Nigel Farage insists EU leaving party 'won't be political'

Nigel Farage discusses plans for January 31st on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC/Global. Archant

Nigel Farage has called for Sadiq Khan and the Greater London Authority to approve his Brexit celebration in Parliament Square - insisting it won't be political.

It was revealed last week that Farage and Brexit Party colleague Richard Tice had proposed the event for January 31st.

It will involve comedians, bands and fireworks, and the event's finish will coincide with Big Ben chiming at 11pm, subject to approval from MPs.

But despite the event being planned around the divisive issue of Brexit, and it being "under the Leave Means Leave umbrella", Farage claimed politics won't come into it.

He told LBC: "It's not going to be very political. There will be people from across the spectrum.

"There will be business people, entertainers, there will be music, there will be singing. All we need is Sadiq Khan's office to give us permission do it.

"But I don't see any reason why they shouldn't do that."

Farage is inviting around 5,000 to 10,000 Brexiteers to join him at the event - but each will have to pay for the pleasure of attending.

Tice and Farage are now looking for donors to reduce the costs, which they expect to total £100,000.

He told listeners: "I'm going to be there celebrating because for me it is a victory of the little people against the establishment."