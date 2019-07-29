Video

Nigel Farage: Brexit 'party' will be the most democratic in the whole of the country

Brexit Party's Nigel Farage addresses supporters during a rally. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) 2019 Getty Images

Despite there being no way to topple Nigel Farage as leader of the Brexit Party, he insists that his party will be the most democratic in the whole of the country.

Farage was speaking to Sky News Australia when they questioned why he chose to set it up as a "limited company" rather than an actual political party, of which he is a 60% shareholder.

But the Brexiteer insisted it was done purely for speed so that he could fight the European elections.

He said: "If I hadn't set it up as a limited company which I was a majority shareholder, where I could stand or fall on the decisions I had made, if we had gone for committees we would still be talking."

And he claimed that it will be the most democratic party out there - despite the fact he has previously said he cannot be toppled as a leader.

He explained that they would make the big policy decisions, even though his party failed to even provide a manifesto at the last set of elections.

He said: "Here's the irony, we will end up being the most democratic party in the whole of the country, because what we're going to do is put the big policy decisions out to the registered supporters, and they will vote and decide policy online."

"Huge emphasis on social media, huge emphasis on video, big emphasis on accessibility.

"Our people who pay £25 a year to be part of our organisation will have more say than any member of any traditional party."

When it was pointed out he would have the support of MEP Alexandra Phillips, who worked on projects for murky data firm Cambridge Analytica, he quickly brushed past the question pointing out that it "wasn't quite true."

He told the presenter: "Not quite true, she worked for SCL which was a forerunner of it. But yeah big emphasis on social media."

Farage also became the latest Brexiteer to cast doubts on Boris Johnson's commitment to deliver Brexit by October 31st following Jacob Rees-Mogg's lack of certainity on the pledge.

He said that "the only way we are going to get Brexit is with a new set of men and women sitting in Westminster who will actually carry out the wishes of the people."

He continued: "Boris faces the most enormous challenge. Either he'll decide 'well I'll just break my promise and kick the can down the road for a further six months' and he faces electoral oblivion for the Conservative Party, or he goes for a big bold general election."

When it was pointed out to him that Boris Johnson has ruled out an agreement with his Brexit Party, Farage said: "I've said all the way through this, if Boris wants to have a fight with me then someone hold my jacket, it's fine. I'll have a punch-up with him any day you like.

"But if he does that, if he chooses to see me as a political enemy he can't win, so it's up to him."