Nigel Farage is launching a pro-Brexit newspaper

Nigel Farage has announced plans to launch a pro-Brexit newspaper because he appears to think there is a gap in the market for one.

But rather than compete with other pro-Brexit newspapers including the Times, Mail, Express, Telegraph and The Sun on the shelves, Farage's newspaper is to be given away at street stalls...

Judging by the design, it looks and sounds a bit like the Lib Dem Voice and other publications produced by political parties but purely for his own supporters.

The newspaper is called 'The Brexiteer' and proudly claims it is 'free for democrats'.

It is expected to launch in July, with the first edition featuring opinion pieces from Brexiteer voices including Nigel Farage and Wetherspoon's boss Tim Martin. MEP Ann Widdecombe features on Page 3.

The launch comes as the UK's only paid-for anti-Brexit newspaper, The New European, celebrates its third birthday after initially launching as a four-week venture.

At his 'big vision' event Farage also revealed he is planning merchandise to promote his pro-Brexit movement which will include coffee cups and football scarves.