Nigel Farage claims there are 'no facts at all' in the Yellowhammer document

Nigel Farage has claimed there are "no facts at all" in the Yellowhammer document, leading a caller to his LBC show to accuse the Brexit Party leader of dealing only in slogans.

Yet when he was asked to provide his own "facts" about leaving the EU, he brought forth three abstract concepts and some misleading statements about borders, fishing, and economics.

The clash began with the caller discussing the alarming projections in the leaked Yellowhammer document.

"You are confronted with actual facts," said Graham, who was immediately interrupted by Farage.

"No facts," said Farage. "No no no no no no no. There are no facts at all ... these are projections from the Whitehall-based civil service."

But then Graham said: "Your campaign has been purely based on dogma. Anything which opposes your point of view you say is Project Fear, and therefore you discredit it to your support bases.

"But what you're not giving is facts - actual reasons why we should be leaving the European Union," added Graham - only to have Farage jump down his neck.

"Freedom!" yelped Farage. "Democracy. Independence."

Graham called it for what it is, saying the response was "dogma, dogma and more dogma".

"The ability to make our own trade deals, catch our own fish, control our own borders, save a huge sum of money," he added.

"Are you just going to use slogans now?" asked Graham. "What is actually going to change when we leave the European union?"

But Farage just said his deeply misleading claims were "Fact. Fact. Fact. Fact."

Graham, who clearly is not yet tired of experts, remained unconvinced. "Ok. Were any of those researched by government researchers in Whitehall?"

But all Farage could do was smear the civil service. "I hope not, I wouldn't trust a word they say!" he shouted.