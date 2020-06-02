Nigel Farage demands meeting with EU to warn against Brexit delay

Nigel Farage. Photograph: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images. Archant

Nigel Farage has taken upon himself to write to the EU demanding a meeting over Brexit to prevent any extension to the transition period.

The Brexit Party leader has written to the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to demand a one-to-one meeting after reports the bloc is open to a two-year delay due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Barnier has been holding meetings with politicians across the political spectrum as part of his “open door” approach, prompting Farage to call for his own meeting.

He said: “As you appear to be conducting a series of meetings with UK political figures on the issue of Brexit I wish to make a request.

“As leader of the Party, UKIP, which won the European Elections of 2014 I would like to hold a meeting with you in Brussels.

“It seems that you are listening to a group of people who want to stop or delay Brexit. I will come to speak for the 17.4 million who did not vote for a transition deal or any further delays and whose resolve is getting stronger.”

Last week Farage tweeted warning Boris Johnson must not agree to any extensions.

He tweeted: “One year ago today The Brexit Party stunned the establishment and easily won the European elections.

“Without us, Mrs May would have limped on and there would have been no Brexit on January 31.

“Let us hope that Boris frees us from transition.”