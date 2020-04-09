Video

Nigel Farage likened to Alan Partridge for his coronavirus lockdown attire

Nigel Farage appears on a Facebook Live in short shorts. Photograph: Facebook. Archant

It’s the mental image no-one wanted. Nigel Farage on his sofa in short shorts. But for some reason the Brexiteer decided to share it with the internet.

With Brexit slipping off the agenda, Farage’s latest way to garner attention appeared to be using Facebook Live, while looking worse for wear.

The former MEP decided with a prime minister in intensive care, that was the perfect time to whine about politics and the UK’s handling of the coronavirus.

He complained about being under “house arrest” and fumed that he had been told it was racist to blame China for the disease.

“They are looking to take over the world in their own way,” he claimed.

“The same mob that sold us out to Brussels are happy to sell our sovereignty to China.”

But it was what he was wearing which was attracting the most attention, both in the comments on the live stream and follow up tweets.

“Bloody hell Nigel, shorts! I hope little Nigel doesn’t fall out!” said one.

“You look like an older version of Prince George - same hair and clothes,” wrote another.

“Please don’t move your hands,” begged another. “Really don’t want to accidentally see a bollock”.

“It’s like watching Alan Partridge with his short shorts,” another told the Brexiteer.

Even Brexiteer fans were struggling with the stream. They said: “Agree with everything you say Nigel, but please don’t wear those shorts again!”

Screenshots started to circulate on Twitter too.

“He looks like a divorcee sending a video message to the Russian bloke pretending to be his ‘girlfriend’”, wrote @BeardedGenius.

“Onlyfans has let itself go a bit,” tweeted Dr Louise Raw.

“Britain’s most powerful anti-smoking ad is a reminder that Nigel Farage is younger than Keir Starmer” said Will Simpson.

“Please guys. The Nigel Farage image. I haven’t even had breakfast yet. Please stop,” urged Ian Dunt.

“Nothing to see here,” noted Simon Bruni “Just a normal guy wearing denim hotpants and a shirt and jumper with a Union Jack cushion and a picture of a hamster behind him. All perfectly normal.”

“Kylie would be envious of those hot pants” posted Brexiteer Darren Grimes.