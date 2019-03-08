Nigel Farage mocked for claiming 'we got our passports back'

Nigel Farage with his new passport. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

Despite campaigning for a return of blue passports, Nigel Farage has brandished a burgundy passport with the words 'European Union' removed and claimed on social media 'we got our passports back'.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

There I fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/U1lo9IfH4C — Shit Britain Esq. (@britainisshit) August 19, 2019

Farage, who was previously mocked for claiming European passports for his own family, took to Twitter to pose with a passport in a bid to rally his army of Brexiteers.

But the tweet didn't go down well with the rest of the social media audience, who rightly roasted him for the post.

"No offence but your life must be pretty fucking dull if you're that obsessive about and pleased by slight tweaks to a travel document most people use about twice a year," said James Felton.

Steve Hunt said: "Nobody cares about the colour of a document they use for a few minutes a few times a year."

I thought you'd be rocking one of these, Nige. pic.twitter.com/3KmZyY5WCf — Mark Bartlam (@MarkBartlam) August 19, 2019

"Can the rest of us have our country back?" pleaded Holly Baxter.

"What colour's the German one you applied for just after the referendum...?" asked another Twitter user.

"Thank god your kids have got German ones, right?" responded Emma Kennedy.

MORE: Poundland solves Brexit by offering blue passport covers for Brexiteers

MORE: More jobs axed at British firm after blue passport contract given to French business

MORE: Blue passports... not much of a victory, is it?

MORE: Home Office minister supports sticker suggestion to solve EU passport issue

Mark D'Arcy said: "Well that will be worth economic ruin wont it? To get a passport back! A passport that is basically is a symbol of all of the places that we no longer have freedom of movement in!"

"It only cost 250 billion pounds but we slightly changed the print on the little book," harrumphed another.

"Made in Poland you bell end" said Ianto.

"Must be Nigel's EU passport. He said British ones would be blue," said George in response to questions about the colour.

"Great. Maybe we can eat them when the food runs out" wrote Twitter user Aunt Olive.

Jonathan Coe tweeted: "In exchange for the ones which used to give us the right to live and work in 27 other countries. Great swap, Nige. Nice work."

Nigel Farage previously claimed that going back to the navy blue colour was a sign that "normal service has been resumed - we're becoming a proper country again, that is what Brexit is going to bring us."

But he added: "Taking off the words 'European Union' matters more than the colour."

Earlier this year a British passport firm axed at least 170 jobs after the government awarded the contract to produce the new identity documents to a European firm.