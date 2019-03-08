Nigel Farage mocked for claiming 'we got our passports back'
PUBLISHED: 10:15 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 20 August 2019
Archant
Despite campaigning for a return of blue passports, Nigel Farage has brandished a burgundy passport with the words 'European Union' removed and claimed on social media 'we got our passports back'.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Farage, who was previously mocked for claiming European passports for his own family, took to Twitter to pose with a passport in a bid to rally his army of Brexiteers.
But the tweet didn't go down well with the rest of the social media audience, who rightly roasted him for the post.
"No offence but your life must be pretty fucking dull if you're that obsessive about and pleased by slight tweaks to a travel document most people use about twice a year," said James Felton.
Steve Hunt said: "Nobody cares about the colour of a document they use for a few minutes a few times a year."
"Can the rest of us have our country back?" pleaded Holly Baxter.
"What colour's the German one you applied for just after the referendum...?" asked another Twitter user.
"Thank god your kids have got German ones, right?" responded Emma Kennedy.
MORE: Poundland solves Brexit by offering blue passport covers for Brexiteers
MORE: More jobs axed at British firm after blue passport contract given to French business
MORE: Blue passports... not much of a victory, is it?
MORE: Home Office minister supports sticker suggestion to solve EU passport issue
Mark D'Arcy said: "Well that will be worth economic ruin wont it? To get a passport back! A passport that is basically is a symbol of all of the places that we no longer have freedom of movement in!"
"It only cost 250 billion pounds but we slightly changed the print on the little book," harrumphed another.
"Made in Poland you bell end" said Ianto.
"Must be Nigel's EU passport. He said British ones would be blue," said George in response to questions about the colour.
"Great. Maybe we can eat them when the food runs out" wrote Twitter user Aunt Olive.
Jonathan Coe tweeted: "In exchange for the ones which used to give us the right to live and work in 27 other countries. Great swap, Nige. Nice work."
Nigel Farage previously claimed that going back to the navy blue colour was a sign that "normal service has been resumed - we're becoming a proper country again, that is what Brexit is going to bring us."
But he added: "Taking off the words 'European Union' matters more than the colour."
Earlier this year a British passport firm axed at least 170 jobs after the government awarded the contract to produce the new identity documents to a European firm.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.