Nigel Farage may charge supporters to listen to new radio show

Nigel Farage was previously a presenter on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC/Global. Archant

A new survey of Brexit Party supporters has asked Nigel Farage’s fans what they want next from the Brexiteer, with one question posed focusing on a new radio show.

Farage, who lost his regular radio gig with LBC Radio after his outspoken remarks in the media about the Black Lives Matter protests, now appears to be looking for new ventures.

One possible avenue is a new party, with talk of the ‘Reform Party’ being established after the Brexit transition period ends.

In the largest survey of its supporters, they are asked to explain what areas they are most concerned about.

Possible options include free speech, support for small and medium businesses, political and constitutional reform, immigration, and law and order.

But without a radio programme, the Brexiteer also appears to be sounding out his fans about whether they would be willing to pay to hear him on the airwaves again.

One survey asks whether they would be happy to pay “a reasonable subscription” if it meant listening “without the interruption of adverts”.

The suggestion of an independent radio show contradicts rumours that Farage could join talkRADIO, a station that currently houses Julia Hartley-Brewer, Dan Wotton and Mike Graham.

Earlier this month Farage said losing his radio show was not as bad as the 2010 plane crash, which almost killed him.

He said: “I’ve had lot of texts saying it must have been a very difficult day for you yesterday and the response is, compared to climbing out of a light aircraft, that’s just crashed to the ground in 2010, it’s pretty small beer.”