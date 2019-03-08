Farage sets out his demands for a Tory/Brexit Party pact

PUBLISHED: 22:20 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:28 07 September 2019

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during the party's 'We Are Ready' event. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during the party's 'We Are Ready' event. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

PA Wire/PA Images

Nigel Farage has suggested that the Brexit Party could stand down from fighting certain seats where Conservative MPs refuse to back any Brexit deal.

Despite the Brexit Party leader pledging to take on Boris Johnson's Conservative Party in an election if the UK does not leave the EU before October 31st, there are signs his stance is softening as it becomes clear his organisation could deny Johnson of a majority.

Farage has told the Sunday Times he will stop candidates from challenging the 28 Tory Brexiteers who opposed Theresa May's deal, and will not fight any Tory MP who oppose any deals.

But in the Sunday Telegraph he has said he is asking the Tories to allow him free reign in Labour-held seats in the North, Midlands and South Wales to win seats off Jeremy Corbyn.

In return he would get candidates to step down in Leave-voting constituencies where it would split the vote and prevent the Tories a majority.

He added that he would also advocate the public backs Tory Brexiteers if Boris Johnson supports a no-deal Brexit in the snap election.

Separately it had been reported Arron Banks, the Leave.EU donor, could provide Boris Johnson's Conservative Party with funding if it agrees to a pact with Farage.

