Nigel Farage says he now agree with Jeremy Corbyn

Nigel Farage has claimed he now agrees with Jeremy Corbyn on his latest criticism of the prime minister, as the Brexit Party leader moves away from backing Boris Johnson.

Writing in the Express, the Brexiteer says he agrees with the Labour leader that Johnson is not showing leadership at a time of emergency, despite helping to put him back into 10 Downing Street.

Farage asked: "Where has the optimism gone? Where is the spirit of 'Get Brexit Done', the mantra that was repeated with such conviction by the Conservatives that it carried them to a general election victory 12 weeks ago?

"Jeremy Corbyn's parting shot to UK politics is his accusation that Boris Johnson is a 'part time prime minister' I'm sorry to say this is not unjustified. Britain is crying out for strong leadership, especially after Theresa May's dismal stint in Number 10. Johnson needs to step up a gear."

The Brexit Party leader pointed to Johnson's reluctance to visit flood victims, as an example of failed leadership.

"When things go wrong, people expect to see their leaders at the scene. Take the recent floods. While the scale of this natural disaster is nowhere near that of the Blitz, when Churchill and the King visited victims, it has heaped misery on thousands of people."

He also criticised Johnson for his response to the coronavirus claiming he looked "incompetent and showed a major lack of attention to detail".

He said: "Johnson did not make his first major press appearance until Monday. And while it was right that he was flanked by the chief medical officer and the chief scientific officer, it was clear his knowledge is limited."

The Brexiteer continued: "Johnson is capable of giving it but doesn't appear to want to. That must change if Britain is to fulfil its potential after Brexit and beyond."

Farage's criticism of the prime minister appears to come as the former UKIP leader appears to be launching a new political organisation, expected to be the Reform Party.