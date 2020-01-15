Video

Farage says UK would be 'joke' if Big Ben doesn't bong and everyone had the same response

Nigel Farage appears on the Andrew Marr show. Photo: Jeff Overs / BBC.

Nigel Farage has claimed that if Big Ben doesn't bong for Brexit it will be a 'national humiliation' - and everybody had the same response.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC Radio the Brexit Party leader said: "Boris Johnson was making a joke of it - 'Oh we'll find some mechanism where you can put a pound in'. It's almost as if the government is embarrassed by Brexit. They don't want to celebrate the moment."

He continued to explain: "Boris got elected on a massive majority on the basis of Get Brexit Done and he can't even bring himself as Prime Minister to say they are going to fund this to show the world we are organised and we are ready.

"I frankly think that, around the world, at that moment at 11pm, if Big Ben doesn't strike, our country looks like a joke."

But in response to his comments Twitter users all made the same point.

"I'll let you in on a secret, whether Big Ben works or not, the rest of the world will see us as a joke on the 31st," tweeted James Roberts.

"I think that ship has sailed courtesy of Messrs Farage et al" said Seb Dance MEP.

Another wrote: "Come the 1st Feb all you Brexiters will start to see the joke was on you. England, the only country in the world to impose sanctions on itself."

And we know how this will end. pic.twitter.com/Z5RNyJGvK9 — Damian Warburton (@damianwarburton) January 15, 2020

John Bowen responded: "The world sees us as a sick joke because of Farage, Widdecombe, Johnson, Tice, Rees-Mogg, Gove, Raab et al".

Twitter user @adamcymru quipped: "They see us as a joke for inflicting Brexit on ourselves mate!"

"It's already seen as a massive joke. Doubt it could get worse," replied Jeremy Steane.

"What a load of Bollocks, the World sees us as a Joke because of Brexit, and an even bigger joke if we celebrate our self harm," fumed Paul Elliott.

The Brexit Party has already achieved "Joke" status for the UK.... a chiming bell won't change that. pic.twitter.com/GZU8wUQIFG — Michael Jones (@MrMichaelEU) January 15, 2020

"Nobody is looking over at us and going "ha ha they're shit at fixing bells" they're laughing at us losing what was left of our fucking minds," posted James Felton.

"Big Ben could ring for 12 hours straight and the U.K. would still be a joke" surmised Big Marky.

"Celebrating something that demonstrably harms us by spaffing another half a million quid on some silly bonging is the joke" said Simon Bruni.