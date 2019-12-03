Nigel Farage insists he won't disappear, despite making promise days before
PUBLISHED: 13:07 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 03 December 2019
Nigel Farage has said that he 'won't be going away' in politics despite several days before insisting once Brexit is done he would disappear.
Appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live, the Brexit Party leader was questioned by caller Mike as to why he "walked away" from politics in the aftermath of the EU referendum.
Farage responded: "I have to put my hands up and say I did make a huge mistake in 2016. We'd won the referendum convincingly, and the two major parites in this country said they would respect the result. They made it very clear - even Keir Starmer and others - we'd be leaving the single market, leaving the customs union".
He continued: "After 25 years of battling the establishment and at times a very lonely difficult journey, and facing more abuse than other person in modern politics has faced, I said 'do you know what, thank you very much I'm done'.
"And I made a huge a mistake in trusting the establishment to keep their promises, they didn't do that.
"You know what Mike, I accept that criticism, I won't be going away again".
But in an interview with ITV News days before, Farage claimed he was not a career politician.
He pledged that he would disappear once Brexit had taken place. He said: "And you know what? Once it's been achieved properly you won't see me again. It's a promise."
