Farage claims Tories offered jobs to Brexit Party candidates to get them to stand down

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage looks out from a window on the Kestrel crabbing boat in Grimsby. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Nigel Farage has claimed the Tories are offering jobs to Brexit Party candidates if they agree to step down.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Brexit Party leader tweeted the allegation - claiming the system is "corrupt and broken".

It follows his claims he will not stand any further candidates down, days after announcing 317 candidates would stand down in Tory-held seats.

Farage said on Twitter: "Even Boris Johnson's Chief Strategic Adviser Sir Edward Lister is calling our candidates and offering them jobs if they withdraw. The system is corrupt and broken #ChangePoliticsForGood"

You may also want to watch:

In a video posted on Twitter shortly after he said: "We want what 17.4 million people voted for and we want to change politics for good, because I tell you, having tried the attack, they then tried something that frankly I think is bordering on corruption but it says so much about Westminster and the way things run.

"I've said in the past and I'll say it again, repeatedly it's been suggested to me that I might like to have a seat in the House of Lords, so that I can go quietly.

"And every time this gets said my answer is the same - I'm not for sale, I'm not interested, I don't want anything.

"I just want to get Brexit delivered."

The Tories had not responded to requests for comment over the allegations from Farage.