Nigel Farage 'concerned' about 'extreme cult' in Labour

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage meets locals in Barnsley. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Nigel Farage has addressed his Brexiteer supporters to claim that there is an 'extreme cult' in the Labour Party.

Speaking at a party event in Doncaster, the Brexit Party leader said Corbyn was "completely in denial" about allegations of anti-Semitism in Labour.

Addressing the audience at the local racecourse, Farage said: "Just look at Jeremy Corbyn on the BBC last night. He's completely in denial, isn't he?

"His friendships with Hamas, his friendships with Hezbollah, a very, very extreme cult has taken over the Labour Party.

"He doesn't look like a prime minister. He also, and I'm being told in Yorkshire by people, had it from several people, that actually the man is effectively an IRA sympathiser to boot and people feel very strongly about that."

Farage said he believed the Brexit Party would take "a huge number" of Labour votes because of Corbyn and the party's policies on Brexit and immigration, despite polling put his party on just 4% in the latest YouGov results.

He said: "Not only will lots of Labour voters vote for us in Doncaster, I think lots of Labour voters will simply stay at home.

"They will not be able, even if they've voted Labour all their lives, they will not be able to vote for this man, who does not look like a prime minister and who, frankly, is not fit to be a prime minister."

He added: "I think, at this election, we should be telling Labour candidates that their position, their breach of promise on both Brexit and on the immigration issue, is absolutely unacceptable, dishonest and we're going to teach them a lesson at the ballot box."