Nigel Farage told he is ‘struggling to be relevant’ after he compares Black Lives Matter protesters to Taliban

Nigel Farage discusses Black Lives Matter on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV. Archant

A Black Lives Matter supporter has told Nigel Farage he is ‘struggling to be relevant’ as he appeared on Good Morning Britain to criticise the toppling of a slave trader’s statue.

Lawyer and woman’s rights activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and historian Professor Kate Williams took on the Brexit Party leader in debating the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests which led to the removal of the Edward Colston statue in Bristol.

Asked why he thought the toppling of the statue was wrong, he told Piers Morgan: “Because they did it as a violent mob making their own decisions and what they thought was right and wrong.

“The point here is you start to unpick history you do not quite know where you are going to finish up.”

But Mos-Shogbamimu told presenters Morgan and Susanna Reid: “Nigel Farage embodies that is wrong with this country he exemplifies how some white people will whitewash the oppression of black people as their own so they can accuse BLM of an anti-white agenda.

“There is no justification for statues that immortalise slavery immortalise imperialism.”

Farage claimed that the organisation behind the protests was a “far-left Marxist organisation whose chief aim is to de-fund and close down police forces”.

But Mos-Shogbamimu hit back, telling him: “You’re full of such utter nonsense, Nigel Farage, I understand you’re struggling to be relevant.

“But the only thing you’re an expert on, Nigel Farage, is your backside because every word out of your mouth stinks.

“The BLM represents the fight against racism in this country and wherever it exist, so everything you’re saying is rubbish”.

Professor Williams, meanwhile, took to task his comparison of comparing anti-racism protests to the Taliban.

She said: “Now you are encouraging people to compare BLM to the Taliban when they are asking for justice and equality in this country.

“People say to me where is this going to stop it’s madness... they put the statue in the sea where he would’ve thrown the people he trafficked.

“In this country we do not confront our history of slavery and the British slave trade.

She told him: “You are inciting evil racism.”

Farage refused to back down telling the guests: “The Taliban love to blow up and destroy historical monuments from a different time that they do not approve of.

“What we saw at the weekend was the most appalling example of mob rule”.

