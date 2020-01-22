Video

Nigel Farage could appear on I'm A Celebrity after Brexit

Nigel Farage appears on This Morning. Photograph: ITV. Archant

Nigel Farage has suggested he is 'open' to appearing on I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here in a future series.

The pro-Brexit politician told This Morning that ITV bosses had considered the MEP for the line-up in the past but that he was too "busy" to do it.

But asked if he'd consider the show now he said: "I don't know" before saying he hadn't been tempted before "because the Brexit thing wasn't done yet".

He accepted if he did appear on the programme he would most likely be forced to do most of the infamous Bushtucker trials.

"I'd be on every bloomin' trial there is ... the problem with having an opinion is, while some people love you, a lot don't."

Speaking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby he said he planned to February "reflecting" on his future in politics.

"I was once quite normal, I had a business, a young family, I got involved in politics, this was my cause.

"I felt the European thing was going wrong, I felt it was a different thing what mum and dad voted for all those years ago

"So I'm going to spend a bit of time after February reflecting, a big chapter of my life is over, I'll take my time."