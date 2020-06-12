Video

Nigel Farage says losing radio show wasn’t as bad as being in 2010 plane crash

Nigel Farage discusses Black Lives Matter on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV. Archant

Nigel Farage has shrugged off the loss of his radio show, saying that it wasn’t as difficult as ending up in a plane crash in 2010.

Appearing on talkRADIO, he insisted there was “no sour grapes” over the decision for LBC to drop his radio programme after three years, which he said was decided “rather suddenly”.

“We’ve been in negotiations for some time, but as often with things in life it happened rather suddenly. And I’ve got no wish to comment about it, I’ve no wish to display sour grapes,” he explained.

“I’ve had lot of texts saying it must have been a very difficult day for you yesterday and the response is, compared to climbing out of a light aircraft, that’s just crashed to the ground in 2010, it’s pretty small beer.”

He was referencing the 2010 election day plane crash where a UKIP banner got caught up in a two-seater light aircraft and nose-dived into a field in Buckingham.

According to reports in the i newspaper, an insider at LBC’s owner Global said that “everyone across the board was furious” about the Brexiteer’s remarks on Good Morning Britain this week.

During the interview he compared Black Lives Matter protesters to the Taliban, causing producers to mute his microphone, and causing upset with staff members watching.

But he did not appear to regret his remarks, telling talkRADIO: “Black Lives Matter as an organisation is a Marxist anarchistic organisation that seeks to defund the police, to overthrow the capitalist system, to put in place reparations for slavery.

“They’re not going to go away because a few statues have been brought down. They will continue until they have fundamentally changed society.

“And I think this is not a lot more than about George Floyd, and the appalling manner of his death. This is now an all out attack on our nation, our symbols, our heritage. It’s an attempt to make us all feel ashamed of who we are.”

After it was announced that Farage had lost his LBC show, fellow presenter James O’Brien tweeted: “We got our station back”.

Earlier this year Farage appeared to suggest it was “divine intervention” that he survived the plane crash.