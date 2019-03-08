Video

Nigel Farage unimpressed by Brexit voter who now backs 'undemocratic' Lib Dems

Nigel Farage appears on LBC. Photograph: Global/LBC. Archant

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has hit out at a Leave voter who now says he will back the Liberal Democrats - but the caller had the perfect response to claims he was now backing an 'undemocratic' party.

Despite claiming people had not changed their minds on Brexit, Eyo from Hackney called up Nigel Farage's programme to point out he voted to Leave, but now supports the Liberal Democrats and their anti-Brexit stance.

He explained on LBC: "I actually voted to leave but I've changed my mind. I definitely think there should be a second referendum and actually I'm supporting the Liberal Democrats now as someone who generally would have voted for Labour but would consider myself a floating voter."

An unimpressed Farage asked: "Are you a democrat, Eyo?" to which the caller said he was.

"So why would want to vote for a party that would cancel, without reference to us, if it won the general election it would cancel the result of the greatest democratic exercise in a generation?" fumed Farage.

But Eyo had the perfect reply for the Brexiteer - pointing out it was perfectly democratic what was proposed.

He said: "You're saying why would I vote for them - an undemocratic party, as you put it.

"But you, in your own sentence, Nigel, you answered the question. The keyword you just said there was 'vote', Nigel.

"At the end of the day, if they put in their manifesto, you elect us and then this is what we would do, if you do not want them to do that then you just don't vote for them and you vote for another party that say they will do something else.

"I cannot understand how you can say it cannot be democratic."

It comes as new polling finds that the public's view on a People's Vote has hardened as they trust the people to resolve the Brexit issue more than the politicians.