Farage stuns listeners with rare praise for the 'clever negotiators' at the EU
PUBLISHED: 15:10 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 21 June 2019
Archant
Brexiteer Nigel Farage stunned listeners of his radio programme by praising the European Union negotiators for being 'really clever'.
Despite the pair being on rival sides, the Brexit Party leader praised Michel Barnier as he took questions from his listeners on the Brexit extension.
A Brexiteer caller, who called herself Anne, complained that the UK was being "stitched up by the EU".
She said: "Who chose the 31 October if they're all on holiday or sitting around chatting?"
You may also want to watch:
Farage smirked as he said it was "genius" from the EU side.
"Aren't they good?"
He then went on to heap praise on the negotiators involved in the talks.
"The last time I saw Barnier, he was in the coffee room. He is always very polite.
"I said, Michel, I wish you were on our side. He's a really clever negotiator."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.