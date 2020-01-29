Latest The New European

Nigel Farage says it's not 'wholly unreasonable' to hold second Brexit referendum

PUBLISHED: 15:11 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 29 January 2020

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a media conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, the first nation in the bloc to do so. It then enters an 11-month transition period in which Britain will continue to follow the bloc's rules while the two sides work out new deals on trade, security and other areas. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a media conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, the first nation in the bloc to do so. It then enters an 11-month transition period in which Britain will continue to follow the bloc's rules while the two sides work out new deals on trade, security and other areas. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says it's not 'wholly unreasonable' to hold a second referendum on Brexit.

The Brexit Party leader said that the second vote, however, should only happen once voters had time to see the effects of leaving the European Union first.

Farage claimed there was still a place for him and his party in politics despite Britain leaving the European Union. He told reporters: "We may be leaving the battlefield but we are not going away, that is for sure."

On Boris Johnson he warned that "he has to deliver on Brexit."

"A lot of people have lent their support to him and the Tories and if he breaks this trust this support will fall off an edge."

Farage claimed that the UK's departure would next lead to the "collapse" of the EU within the next decade.

He said countries that had seen the UK "make such a Horlicks" of leaving originally would now see it was possible to exit if a good trade deal was struck.

"I think, two years down the road, there'll be a big debate going on in many other countries about what kind of Europe do people want," he said.

"Do they want a Europe of trading co-operation or a Europe run by these institutions in Brussels, and I think the UK's departure really will mark the beginning of the end of this European project."

Asked about polling suggesting that support for the EU had risen since Brexit, Farage added: "That's because we made such a Horlicks of leaving.

"I think many of the Eurosceptic groups around Europe began to shake their heads and say 'Oh, perhaps it is not possible to leave'.

"Now it's actually happening, if we chart a clear path - and provided that Boris Johnson sticks to the very clear promises that he made in his manifesto - then I think all of that will change a couple of years down the line."

