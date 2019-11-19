Nigel Farage is trolled after telling Leavers 'not to waste their vote'

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

There was mixed messaging from Brexit Party Nigel Farage's latest Twitter post when he told Leavers not to 'waste their vote'.

Nigel Farage tweeted: "Don't waste your vote" and attached a graphic which said "there are around 130 seats the Tories haven't won in at least 50 years".

But the message left Twitter users, with people confused as to whether he was suggesting Brexiteers ignore the Brexit Party, the Tories, or not voting whatsoever.

Nonetheless Remainers - and some Leavers - were on hand to let him know that they would be ignoring him in the upcoming general election.

"This is the biggest self own of the decade" said one.

"Thanks Nigel for your advice. However I was never thinking of voting for your fan club party" responded Ravinder Walia.

"Is this your new Slogan? Love it. Brexit Party? Don't waste your vote!" said Matt Robins.

"There are 650 seats which the Brexit Party haven't won since time began," Michael Johnston told Farage.

"Oh the irony! A plea not to waste your vote from the leader of a party who are basically one enormous wasted vote!" said Alexander Hall.

"Probably not the best advice to give from a man who has never won any election he stood in..." Neal Mackie tweeted.

Others trolled the Brexit Party leader with comments of the new European commission president Ursula von der Leyen who had previously told him: "I think Mr Farage, we can probably do without what you have got to say".