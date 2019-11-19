Latest The New European

Nigel Farage is trolled after telling Leavers 'not to waste their vote'

PUBLISHED: 08:26 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 19 November 2019

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

There was mixed messaging from Brexit Party Nigel Farage's latest Twitter post when he told Leavers not to 'waste their vote'.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Nigel Farage tweeted: "Don't waste your vote" and attached a graphic which said "there are around 130 seats the Tories haven't won in at least 50 years".

But the message left Twitter users, with people confused as to whether he was suggesting Brexiteers ignore the Brexit Party, the Tories, or not voting whatsoever.

Nonetheless Remainers - and some Leavers - were on hand to let him know that they would be ignoring him in the upcoming general election.

"This is the biggest self own of the decade" said one.

"Thanks Nigel for your advice. However I was never thinking of voting for your fan club party" responded Ravinder Walia.

"Is this your new Slogan? Love it. Brexit Party? Don't waste your vote!" said Matt Robins.

"There are 650 seats which the Brexit Party haven't won since time began," Michael Johnston told Farage.

"Oh the irony! A plea not to waste your vote from the leader of a party who are basically one enormous wasted vote!" said Alexander Hall.

"Probably not the best advice to give from a man who has never won any election he stood in..." Neal Mackie tweeted.

Others trolled the Brexit Party leader with comments of the new European commission president Ursula von der Leyen who had previously told him: "I think Mr Farage, we can probably do without what you have got to say".

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Topic Tags:

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Nigel Farage is trolled after telling Leavers 'not to waste their vote'

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

When are the election TV debates and who will be appearing on them?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA.

High court rules ITV leaders' debate can go ahead without Lib Dems or SNP

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson with Lib Dem candidate for St Albans Daisy Cooper in St Albans whilst on the General Election campaign trail. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Tory peer backs Lib Dem in London after slamming 'a posh boy's Brexit'

Liberal Democrat politicians (from left to right) Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Ed Davey, Siobhan Benita, Tom Brake, Sam Gyimah, after Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson. Photograph: Liberal Democrats/PA Wire.

Ex-Tory minister makes 'substantial' donation to Lib Dem candidate

A former Conservative minister has made a “substantial”, undiscolsed donation to the Liberal Democrats - supporting Sam Gyimah in Kensington. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA

More than half of public believe there should be no billionaires in the UK, polling finds

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Dominc Lipinski/PA Wire.

Leaders' TV debate could be cancelled if judges rule Lib Dems and SNP should be included

An advertising van showing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, where the Liberal Democrat party are challenging ITV over the broadcaster's exclusion of their leader Jo Swinson from a televised debate. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Grassroots campaign aims to help the 'unheard third' to vote

A polling station for local council elections. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

'You'd need a heart of stone not to laugh': Katie Hopkins forced out of £1m home for losing libel case

Katie Hopkins was forced to sell off her £1million Devon home and now rents after a humiliating libel court casefrom the writer Jack Monroe wiped out her finances. Photo: PA / Philip Toscano

BBC dismisses complaints that Have I Got News For You is biased against the Tories

This episode of Have I Got News For You received 140 complaints. Photograph: BBC.

Michael Gove accused of lying about EU citizens' NHS access

Michael Gove has been criticised for misrepresenting EU citizens' access to the NHS. Picture: BBC

Pro-Remain farmer who 'shocked' reporter delivers another anti-Brexit speech

John, the

Leaked report says Russian interference may have affected Brexit referendum result

A leaked document examining the impact of Russian interference on UK elections suggests the 2016 referendum into leaving the EU was impacted by foreign agents. Photo: Jacob King / PA

Political parties are not offering an 'honest conversation' on Brexit, say business leaders

Business leaders at the Conferation of British Industry (CBI) called on all parties to have an honest conversation about Brexit. Picture: CBI

Arcuri says she was convinced PM was 'man of his word' as she denies affair

Jennifer Arcuri has said she believed Boris Johnson was a man of his word as well as a ‘charismatic’ person. Photo: BBc

Expert pollster says Brexit provides a 'binary choice' at this election

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Curtice said Labour has made “a bit of ground at the expense of the Liberal Democrats amongst Remain voters”. Photo: BBC

'What's the point?': TV presenter criticises Jennifer Arcuri for tight-lipped interview

Jennifer Arcuri was surprised by Lorraine Kelly's intervention on ITV. Picture: ITV

Anti-Brexit youth campaigners announce split from People's Vote campaign

They can't decide - let us. People's Vote campaigners from Our Future Our Choice and For our Future's Sake outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Our Future Our Choice.

What will Brexit's endgame look like?

Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray (L) during a cross-party rally organized by the People's Vote, campaigning for a second EU referendum. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: Taking the conversation away from Brexit is boosting Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits flood hit Conisbrough. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Gary Lineker: the political footballer

Gary Lineker speaks during a pro-Remain rally rejecting Brexit. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The BBC's War Of The Worlds reboot has arrived at the right time

An illustration of Martians attacking from a 1906 edition of The War of the Worlds by H.G. Wells.

Boris Johnson has cast me aside like a gremlin, Jennifer Arcuri claims

Boris Johnson with Jennifer Arcuri at an Innotech summit in July 2013. Photograph: Innotech Network/YouTube.

Lib Dems send BBC legal letter saying leaders' debate needs a Remain voice

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Lib Dems demand Tories launch independent inquiry into electoral fraud allegations

Conservative chairman James Cleverly. Picture: BBC.

Electoral fraud allegations 'could be political corruption of highest order'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the unveiling of the Conservative Party battlebus in Greater Manchester. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

The New European Brexit quiz of the week

Anti-Brexit signs outside the Houses of Parliament, Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Michael Gove refuses to deny Brexit Party allegations of peerages for votes

Michael Gove on Sky News. Picture: Sky

WILL SELF: The tedious merry-go-round of international book festivals

Writers at the Dhaka Lit Fest, Will Self took part via Skype. Photo: Twitter

Boris Johnson urged to reject general election endorsement from Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson pictured here leaving Luton Magistrates' Court, Bedfordshire, said outside the High Court for another trial that he endorses Boris Johnson for prime minister. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson claims there is 'no evidence' for Russian political interference

Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Oh Vienna... why there's more than waltz to the Austrian music city

Young couples wait to dance in the

Anti-Brexit cat standing in general election

Stan, leader of the UCAT party, is standing as an anti-Brexit candidate in the general election. Picture: Peter Cook

Don't just blame the Brits for Brexit mess... Brussels must also take its fair share

The European Council headquarter in Brussels. (Photograph by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

The glamorous film star linked to one of history's most mythologised murders

Vera Karalli, Russian ballet dancer and silent film actress, 1915. Karalli (1889-1972) in the film 'After Death'. A mistress of Grand Duke Dmitri Pavlovich of Russia, she was reputedly involved in the conspiracy to murder Grigori Rasputin. From a private (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Brexit secretary rinsed for clueless tweet about football and immigration

Brexit secretary Steve Barclay has tweeted about football and immigration. Picture: Steve Barclay

The brief moment when Britain was at the centre of European federalism

A large crowd of young English soldiers cheering as they wait to leave for France during the Second World War. (Photo by Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

EU takes legal action against UK government for failure to appoint new commissioner

Ursula von der Leye. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Farage claims Tories offered jobs to Brexit Party candidates to get them to stand down

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage looks out from a window on the Kestrel crabbing boat in Grimsby. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Diego Maradona: From foul play to word play

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 22: Diego Maradona of Argentina uses his hand to score the first goal of his team during a 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final match between Argentina and England at Azteca Stadium on June 22, 1986 in Mexico City, Mexico. Maradona later claimed that the goal was scored by 'The Hand Of God'. (Photo by Archivo El Grafico/Getty Images)

Most Read

Expert pollster says Brexit provides a ‘binary choice’ at this election

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Curtice said Labour has made “a bit of ground at the expense of the Liberal Democrats amongst Remain voters”. Photo: BBC

‘You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh’: Katie Hopkins forced out of £1m home for losing libel case

Katie Hopkins was forced to sell off her £1million Devon home and now rents after a humiliating libel court casefrom the writer Jack Monroe wiped out her finances. Photo: PA / Philip Toscano

Leaked report says Russian interference may have affected Brexit referendum result

A leaked document examining the impact of Russian interference on UK elections suggests the 2016 referendum into leaving the EU was impacted by foreign agents. Photo: Jacob King / PA

This woman just ‘perfectly’ summed up Britain’s global reputation right now

This elderly lady delivered a zinger put down of Brexit. Photograph: Sky News.

Brexit Party disowns candidate after he declared ‘war’ on LGBTQ community

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice (centre left) with party leader Nigel Farage (centre) and some of its candidates. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.