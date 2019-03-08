Video

Nigel Farage wants those opposed to Brexit to be removed from the civil service and military

Photograph: LBC/Twitter. Archant

Nigel Farage has called for the government to remove opponents of Brexit from the civil service, to claims it is 'fascism by the backdoor'.

He appears to want those opposed to Brexit to be removed from the civil service and military.

Asked on his radio programme by a caller about his remarks in which he said it was "crazy" to have a "Remainer" in the post of US ambassador, a man giving his name as Željko said: "Does it mean that, if we are Brexiting, that every civil servant, every ambassador, even the head of the army or head of the navy? Would they have to be replaced if they are Remainers? Is that democracy, Nigel?"

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said: "Absolutely."

He said: "The job of the civil service is to do what the elected government of the day tells them to do, and I know this government doesn't look like a Brexit government very often, but the fact of the matter is they were elected in 2017, on a manifesto to deliver Brexit and if civil servants are seen to be in obstruction to that, they should either change their ways or be removed."

A stunned caller asked: "Is that democracy?"

Farage admitted that perhaps the military was a step too far, because "we very rarely hear or know what their political opinions are" but said he did not agree with pro-EU diplomats, even though as part of their work they have to remain impartial.

Social media users, including politicians, turned to Twitter to express their anger.

Nicola Sturgeon wrote: "Who could Farage be thinking of? The last thing that should happen is the politicisation of the civil service and the replacement of honourable diplomats with charlatans like this guy."

Anthony Gardner said: "Farage said that anyone in UK civil service or military who doesn't believe in Brexit should be removed. My jaw dropped. This is outrageous. It is fascistic to apply a single issue to determine 'loyalty' as if we were in a war of religion. Shame on him."

Another said: "Fascism by the back door in Britain has truly arrived. Perhaps it was inevitable. But what matters right now, is what are we all going to do about it?"