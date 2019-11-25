Video

Nigel Farage could lead a NEW party after the general election

Nigel Farage on the campaign trail with the Brexit Party. Photograph: Henry Clare/PA.

Nigel Farage could end up leader of yet another party after the general election, despite a pledge he would 'disappear' once Brexit was done.

Last week the Brexit Party told ITV that he would "disappear" as soon as Brexit was sorted, but in a separate interview he explained he had plans to launch a "Reform Party".

In an interview the Sunday Express he explain that this could involve rebranding the existing Brexit Party organisation.

He said: "We might need to rebrand as the Reform Party. Definitely our appetite is for political reform. This country wants political reform. It's sick of the whole bloody system. Sick the whole lot.

"We talk about [Washington as] the swamp and we are beginning to talk about Westminster in the same way."

He continued to explain how the system was "corrupt", telling the newspaper: "It's ludicrous. And the way the whole peerage and honours system has been used. The whole thing is corrupt.

"There is an absolutely massive disconnect. The idea of changing politics is completely on the table.

"Electoral reform 10 years ago was for the Oxford Union, now people actually understand it. They hate the House of Lords. This is going to be a big issue in the next few years."

Farage launched the Brexit Party as a "start-up" company earlier this year having led UKIP until the EU referendum result in 2016.

Launching a new organisation after the general election would therefore be his third party in as many years.

But last week the Brexiteer denied he was in politics for a career.

"When the Conservative government say they were willing to deliver on the will of the people I was more than happy to walk away from politics.

"I've never been in this for a career, it's certainly got nothing to do with ego."

He added: "And you know what? Once it's been achieved properly you won't see me again. It's a promise."