Nigel Farage claims he 'could be very useful' to the UK government

Masks of politicians including Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Nigel Farage has claimed that he 'could be very useful' to US-UK relations after being asked about the role of US ambassador.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage called for Sir Kim Darroch to step down after leaked memos revealed that he believed the Trump administration was "inept."

He said "people like Sir Kim Darroch should simply not be around" when the UK leaves the EU.

Farage was asked if he wanted the job instead.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Well, I'm not a diplomat, and I think that's quite an understatement."

Pressed on whether he would take the post of ambassador to the US, Farage said: "No. I don't think I'm the right man for that job.

"But, am I the right man to try and help forge a better, closer relationship in terms of intelligence, security and trade with an administration that contains friends of mine?

"Yes, I could be very useful."

He added: "For Sir Kim Darroch to openly speculate that Trump could be involved with dodgy Russians, and this could make the administration crash and burn... pretty irresponsible.

You may also want to watch:

"No basis of truth in it whatsoever."

While showing support for the ambassador and the need for "unvarnished assessments" of foreign political situations, Number 10 distanced itself from Sir Kim's withering assessment of the Trump White House.

Theresa May's official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: "The PM has full faith in her ambassador to Washington.

"Our ambassadors provide honest, unvarnished assessments of politics in their country - those views are not necessarily the views of ministers or indeed of the government.

"As the foreign secretary has said, this leak is not acceptable.

"We would expect such advice to be handled in the correct way and a leak inquiry has been launched."

Asked if May agreed with the contents of Sir Kim's leaked assessment of the Trump administration, the spokesman said: "The PM does not agree with that assessment.

"The prime minister has a good relationship with the president and the government works closely and constructively with the administration across a wide range of issues."

The spokesman said there was "nothing to suggest" hostile state actors had been involved in the leak.