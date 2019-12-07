Video

Nigel Farage says he wouldn't trust Boris Johnson

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage eats fish and chips in Whitehaven. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images. 2019 Getty Images

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said he doesn't trust Tory leader Boris Johnson.

Farage was visiting Tolley Fabrications in Sedgefield, County Durham, when he was asked by PA who he trusts out of Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn.

Laughing, he replied: "Do you know something, that's the most difficult question I've been asked.

"I've known Boris on and off for 25 years, and he is a likeable, entertaining personalty. Would you absolutely trust him? No.

He added: "'Get Brexit done' is an attractive line to a country where a lot of people are utterly cheesed off that this has been going on for three-and-a-half years.

"The idea that somebody's going to wave a magic wand is very appealing, and if it was true I would support him 100%.

"But it's not. If he passes the Withdrawal Agreement unamended, we go into three more years of agony. It will be Brexit in name only, but we'll still be stuck with all the European rules and regulations, with no say whatsoever and with a huge bill."

Farage criticised Johnson for his reluctance to be interviewed by Andrew Neil.

He said: "I think people deserve a little more leadership, a little bit more courage than that. Andrew Neil's not that frightening.

"Gosh, if you're prime minister, what's he scared of?"

The Brexiteer described Friday night's debate between Corbyn and Johnson as "very repetitive", saying: "I just don't think this is a very inspiring campaign."

He accused the rivals of being overly cautious during the BBC event, saying it was "not terribly exciting" to watch.

"(There were) a couple of flashpoints that were interesting, a couple of sparks, but generally both were playing incredibly safe, both defending rather than attacking.

"(It was) repetitive, very, very repetitive.

Asked his opinion on the two leaders, Mr Farage said: "The one thing that you can say is that at least there's a difference between them. The criticism 10 or 15 years ago was that they were all the same, so there is at least a difference between them in terms of ideology."

Farage also criticised the four former Brexit Party MEPs who have voiced their support for the prime minister's Brexit deal, saying: "They were elected to change politics for good, not to support the same bad old politics."

He said: "They were elected because we were opposed to Mrs May's deal. Boris Johnson's deal isn't very different.

"A lot of people have been promised an awful lot, let's just put it like that."

When asked whether he had pulled out of a rally in Westminster to avoid questiosn on the matter, he said: "The day before, I did the Andrew Neil interview, so if I was worried about questions I'd be like Boris and I'd have pulled out of that, wouldn't I?"