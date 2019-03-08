Video

Protester photobombs Nigel Farage's BBC appearance and steals the show

A man in a 'deport racists' t-shirt was escorted out of a Brexit Party venue by security while Nigel Farage was being interviewed on BBC. Picture: BBC BBC

Publicity-starved political company boss Nigel Farage got a rare chance to air his views on the BBC yesterday, but he was entirely outshone by an anti-racist protester.

The Brexit Party boss was given a mere 10 minutes of time on the Andrew Neil show, where he was interviewed via video link from outside a party rally in Sedgefield.

Neil was asking him about the electoral pact he has offered the Conservatives as he stood in front of the party tent, with Wetherspoons businessman Tim Martin hanging around in the background.

But Martin had to move aside for a man who appeared to be being escorted out of the venue by security. His t-shirt said: "Keep the immigrants, deport the racists".

While the security guard seemed keen to keep him out of the view of cameras, the man made sure he stood in full view of the BBC audiences with his anti-racist message.

It is unclear why the Brexit Party escorted him from the venue.

Meanwhile, Farage unknowingly continued talking, which had moved onto ranting against the Scottish courts which have held that prorogation of parliament is unlawful.