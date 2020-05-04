Video

Police ‘bombarded’ with complaints after Nigel Farage flouts coronavirus guidelines

Nigel Farage appears in a video ranting about migrants on social media. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

The police have been reportedly “inundated” with complaints about Nigel Farage breaking lockdown restrictions.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

In another YouTube tirade, Brexit Party leader Farage said “East Sussex Police” had been “bombarded” with complaints about his recent outing to a beach 100 miles away from his home in Kent, where he filmed a video complaining about migrants at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, Farage declared himself a “key worker” who was carrying out “broadcasting” duties.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Lambasting those critical of the move, he said: “These are Remainers. These are old battles. These are the people who believe in open borders.”

He added: “Anybody else that goes out, writes articles, broadcasts, takes pictures... That’s fine because they’re part of the media. When it’s Nigel Farage, it’s not fine.

He continued: “Amazing. East Sussex Police last week were bombarded by complaints that I’d broken the lockdown. Twitter – full of complaints that I should be taken off Twitter for simply telling the truth.”

Farage continued his diatribe, blaming the mainstream media, in particular the Sunday Times, for what he saw as biased reporting, before moving on to slam the government’s coronavirus testing target and advising the UK not to take healthcare workers from countries with “systems inferior to ours.”

He said: “And maybe the real moral high ground of this debate is that we should not be taking nurses and doctors from countries who probably have health systems inferior to our.”

He continued: “Maybe self-sufficiency, and that means not having 80% of our antibodies made in China, means training our own people to work in the health service.”

It comes as a poll revealed Farage’s net favourability ratings in recent weeks had dropped to -23 points.