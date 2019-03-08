Video

Nigel Farage refuses to rule out leaving the UK after Brexit

Nigel Farage answers mean tweets for The Sun newspaper. Photograph: The Sun. Archant

Nigel Farage has refused to rule out leaving the UK after Brexit, after it was hinted he wanted to 'break' America instead.

In a new video for The Sun newspaper, Farage read out some of the meanest tweets submitted to the newspaper to show the Brexit Party leader.

In one comment correspondent Mark Rudden said that Farage is "probably the only person in the world who loves the sound of his own voice more than Piers Morgan does".

He continued: "A man who has never been elected as an MP thinking he's running the country..."

To that Farage said he had been "an MEP for 20 years" and "had campaigned up and down the breadth of the country".

"Whether you like me or hate me, I think you could at least credit me, that I have shifted a lot of opinions on this question of Europe."

Twitter user @a_rambling_man said: "Your milkshake brings all the fascists to the yard" to which Farage shrugged.

Another told the Brexit Party leader he "looks like a smug, white, Kermit the frog" before adding "he has frog lips".

Farage responded that it "takes all sorts".

But the most interesting response was to the point that Farage could leave the UK for America, as reported last month.

Twitter user @whenisbirths said: "I can confidently predict that Nigel Farage will f**k off the instant he is faced with any expectation of responsibility."

Farage did not appear to deny he could leave the UK after Brexit, but he claimed that he did want to take responsibility for Brexit.

He said: "I tell you what Justin, I want us in the Brexit Party to be part of the government team to get us ready for leaving on the 31st October with no deal. I want responsibility, you're wrong."

In an interview with the Sunday Express last month, he hinted at a move to America. He told the newspaper: "The States, now that is the big game. Living here is not easy, living in the States is a lot more easy. In America you can live a normal life."

In 2017 Farage said he would "go and live abroad, I'll go and live somewhere else" if Brexit was a disaster.