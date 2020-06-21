Nigel Farage ignores border rules to arrive ‘in the USA’

Nigel Farage - who has spent his political life complaining about people crossing borders - appears to have ignored quarantine rules to travel to the United States.

The Brexit Party leader tweeted a picture of himself in sunglasses with a thumbs up, posing by a lake claiming to be in “the USA, only 24 hours from Tulsa.”

Farage appears to have ignored Foreign Office rules advising British nationals “against all but essential international travel”.

It comes as Donald Trump prepared to hold his first campaign rally since the coronavirus outbreak, with speculation he may appear alongside the US president in the Oklahoma city.

There have been questions about the Brexiteer made it into America given its strict border controls for those living in the UK.

Farage spent much of lockdown complaining that the UK was being ‘invaded’ by migrants despite rules in place to prevent people entering the UK.

He took to Twitter to complain after police visited his home to warn him about his trips to a number of beach towns on the look out for those arriving by boat.

“Suddenly, the UK’s quarantine policy makes some sense,” tweeted former cabinet minister David Gauke.

“Time for full lockdown of UK borders,” wrote Chris Doyle.

“So this was why Farage spent months studying how illegal immigrants defy travel restrictions!” responded Nick Denys.

“Flouting the US travel ban and becoming an illegal immigrant, and then posting the evidence on Twitter. Nice one,” posted James Brownsell.