Brexit Party bus is spotted stuck in a ditch and the jokes almost wrote themselves

Nigel Farage on the Brexit Party bus. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

A Brexit Party bus has been spotted broken down in a ditch and the internet reacted in a typical fashion - making comparisons to Britain's departure from the European Union.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

BBC journalist Sue Charles made the discovery as she was driving through Brecon, where a by-election will take place later this week.

She tweeted she believed it had crashed into a hedge and was stuck in a ditch, and took photographic evidence of it left unattended with the doors still open.

TalkRADIO's Ross Kempsell said that it had been on the campaign trail on Friday but had to be abandoned until it could be towed away on Sunday.

Social media were quick to make analogies to Brexit itself.

Food critic Jay Rayner tweeted: "Today's gift from the Gods of Unsubtle metaphor: A Brexit Party bus, abandoned after crashing into a hedge, and therefore blocking the way forward."

Comedy writer James Felton wrote: "So you're saying they got into a car crash then fled the scene leaving someone else to deal with the mess?"

Twitter user @afterdark said: "Almost like they were going in the wrong direction and failed miserably at trying to turn it around, then jumping ship and leaving someone else to deal with their mess...."

Daniela Nadj posted: "That's exactly what Brexit is. How fitting the bus crashed into a hedge and was left abandoned. I mean it couldn't happen to a nicer party."

Another said: "Siri show me a powerful metaphor for the state of the UK."

Jeremy Andrews said: "Brexit is not just a car crash, it's a bus crash."

While some pointed out the dangerous nature of leaving a broken down bus unattended at dusk in the middle of the road, it did spark some laughs from onlookers.

One in particular was Joanne Godding, who tweeted her bafflement after passing the bus being towed through Cardiff.