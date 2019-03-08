Brexit Party bus is spotted stuck in a ditch and the jokes almost wrote themselves

PUBLISHED: 17:02 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 28 July 2019

Nigel Farage on the Brexit Party bus. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

Nigel Farage on the Brexit Party bus. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

A Brexit Party bus has been spotted broken down in a ditch and the internet reacted in a typical fashion - making comparisons to Britain's departure from the European Union.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

BBC journalist Sue Charles made the discovery as she was driving through Brecon, where a by-election will take place later this week.

She tweeted she believed it had crashed into a hedge and was stuck in a ditch, and took photographic evidence of it left unattended with the doors still open.

TalkRADIO's Ross Kempsell said that it had been on the campaign trail on Friday but had to be abandoned until it could be towed away on Sunday.

Social media were quick to make analogies to Brexit itself.

Food critic Jay Rayner tweeted: "Today's gift from the Gods of Unsubtle metaphor: A Brexit Party bus, abandoned after crashing into a hedge, and therefore blocking the way forward."

Comedy writer James Felton wrote: "So you're saying they got into a car crash then fled the scene leaving someone else to deal with the mess?"

Twitter user @afterdark said: "Almost like they were going in the wrong direction and failed miserably at trying to turn it around, then jumping ship and leaving someone else to deal with their mess...."

Daniela Nadj posted: "That's exactly what Brexit is. How fitting the bus crashed into a hedge and was left abandoned. I mean it couldn't happen to a nicer party."

Another said: "Siri show me a powerful metaphor for the state of the UK."

Jeremy Andrews said: "Brexit is not just a car crash, it's a bus crash."

While some pointed out the dangerous nature of leaving a broken down bus unattended at dusk in the middle of the road, it did spark some laughs from onlookers.

One in particular was Joanne Godding, who tweeted her bafflement after passing the bus being towed through Cardiff.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Brexit Party bus is spotted stuck in a ditch and the jokes almost wrote themselves

Nigel Farage on the Brexit Party bus. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

Jo Swinson: I'll never change my mind on Brexit - even if the public were to back it again

Jo Swinson on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

WILL SELF: Multicultural Man goes shopping LA style

The Beverly Center shopping complex in Los Angeles. Photo: Commons wikimedia

Great European Lives: Vladmimir Vysotsky

French actress Marina Vlady is serenaded by her husband Vladimir Vysotsky, a Russian anti-establishment actor, poet, songwriter and singer in the Soviet Union. (Photo by James Andanson/Sygma via Getty Images)

NAOMI WOLF: Questions over 19th century justice and my trial by Twitter mob

Interior view of the Sessions House, Old Bailey, with a court in session, City of London, 1809. (Photo by Guildhall Library & Art Gallery/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Preserve us from the literary pretensions of politicians

Broderick Crawford standing amongst a group of unknown actors in a scene from the film 'All The Kings Men', 1949. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

A heatwave and Boris Johnson in Number 10 - is this what is meant by hell on earth?

Boris Johnson waves on the steps of 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson invents 'minister for the union' role and gives it to himself

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Who is on the BBC Any Questions panel this week?

Any Questions presenter Shaun Ley (Pic: BBC)

Russian news channel RT fined by Ofcom for breaching impartiality rules

George Galloway, who hosted one of the RT programmes found to be in breach of Ofcom rules. Picture: Ken Mears

MITCH BENN: It's time for Remainers to reclaim the union flag from the Brexiteers

Protestors wave a Union Jack and European Union flag as they take part in the People's Vote demonstration against Brexit outside the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Simon Dawson/Getty Images)

TIM WALKER stage review: Reptile dead on arrival

Vacationing Nazis and Clive Owen's turbulent priest in The Night of the Iguana. Photo: Brinkhoof/Moegenburg

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: My unforgettable evening with Boris and Miley

Miley Cyrus performs at the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

JENNA NORMAN: Boris Johnson's personal life raises questions about his political judgement

Boris Johnson and Kit Malthouse. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Impossible promises will come back to haunt Boris Johnson

'Introducing King Bozzie Bear' by Martin Rowson

New leader, new hope: How Jo Swinson has energised the Lib Dems and terrorised Labour

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images).

JOHN KAMPFNER: Europe is holding its breath in contempt of Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson came to Gants Hill before the general elections. Picture: Isabel Infantes

NAOMI WOLF: 'Dear UK... Welcome to our warped world'

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) and US President Donald Trump greet before a meeting on United Nations Reform at UN headquarters in New York on September 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

David Lammy slams 'contradiction' of Boris Johnson's promise to EU nationals

MP David Lammy, who supports a People's Vote, has labelled Boris Johnson's promises to EU nationals 'unworkable'. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

MANDRAKE: Johnson's ring of steel is unprecedented for a serving prime minister

Boris Johnson... fare rises above inflation

ANDREW ADONIS: The Iranian ship crisis shows power gulf in Brexit Britain

The UK-flagged tanker the Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Friday as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz (Photo by Contributor#072019/Getty Images)

MPs want to scrutinise Boris Johnson's pick for US ambassador to replace Sir Kim Darroch

Sir Kim Darroch in 2018. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

JONATHAN FREEDLAND: We'll laugh ourselves to disaster with Boris Johnson as prime minister

Boris Johnson at a leadership hustings. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP)

FINTAN O'TOOLE: As Brexit gets serious Britain sends in the clowns

Boris Johnson got stuck on a zip-line during the 2012 Olympics. Photograph: Getty.

Boris Johnson hit with slew of resignations before entering No.10

New prime minister Boris Johnson waves outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

Pro-EU campaigner interrupts Theresa May's leaving speech with cry of 'Stop Brexit!'

Theresa May and husband Philip reacting to an anti-Brexit protester shouting 'Stop Brexit!' during her farewell speech outside number 10. Picture: BBC

Led by Donkeys project Boris Johnson message onto Buckingham Palace

Led By Donkeys have struck again with a projected message for the Queen about Boris Johnson. Picture: Led By Donkeys

Latest polling: Boris Johnson would be in Slytherin at Hogwarts

According to YouGov opinion polling, Boris Johnson would have been chosen to join Slytherin, the same house as villain Draco Malfoy. Picture: Warner Bros

A second referendum could be organised in just 10 weeks, MPs told

Anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

AC GRAYLING: Brexit is a desperate last grasp at a nostalgic fantasy of Britain

A publicity stunt by Boris Johnson gets stuck. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Twitter mocks Ivanka Trump for misspelling 'United Kingdom' in congratulatory tweet

Ivanka Trump joins the US persident at the G20 meeting of world leaders. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit Party chairman threatening to sue Femi Oluwole over a tweet

L-R: Femi Oluwole and Richard Tice. Picture: OFOC/PA

UK economic outlook 'very murky indeed' thanks to looming no-deal Brexit, says think tank

A think tank has said there is a one in four chance that the UK is already in recession as a result of Brexit. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/ PA Archive/PA Images

Darren Grimes says Electoral Commission pursued him after pressure from "wealthy Remain activists"

Darren Grimes arrives at the Mayor's and City of London Court. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Sir Alan Duncan resignation letter bemoans 'the dark cloud of Brexit'

Sir Alan Duncan has quit his ministerial position, bemoaning

City chief warns Boris Johnson: no-deal Brexit could take us 'from a joke to a nightmare'

The political leader of the City of London has warned that a no-deal Brexit could take us from 'a joke to a nightmare'. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

Philip Hammond: Boris Johnson can't sack me - I'm quitting

Chancellor Philip Hammond speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show (Pic: BBC)

Brexit Party worker claims to be behind leak that led to Kim Darroch's resignation

Sir Kim Darroch in 2018. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

All the best protest signs at the March for Change

Madeleina Kay, the self-styled 'EU Supergirl', with pro-European Union supporters ahead of the March for Change. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

600 AD: The year the Saxons started singing

King Heimer and Aslaug, 1856. Found in the collection of Nationalmuseum Stockholm. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Most Read

‘We’re heading for a national government without Corbyn or Johnson’, says grandson of Churchill

Nicholas Soames on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Jacob Rees-Mogg admits we may not Brexit on October 31st

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Boris Johnson and Peter Bone struggle to make sense of Brexit . Photograph: Getty Images.

Lib Dems victorious in first by-elections up against Brexit Party

Jo Swinson is the new leader of the Liberal Democrats. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Twitter mocks Ivanka Trump for misspelling ‘United Kingdom’ in congratulatory tweet

Ivanka Trump joins the US persident at the G20 meeting of world leaders. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: My unforgettable evening with Boris and Miley

Miley Cyrus performs at the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy