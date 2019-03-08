Video

Nigel Farage says he would support an EU extension over Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Nigel Farage with his new passport. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

Despite his party calling on the EU to block an extension in the last month, Nigel Farage now says one is preferable to Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

The Brexit Party leader said Boris Johnson's plans were "not Brexit" because the deal will still mean "regulatory alignment with the European Union".

He told the BBC: "That means we will not be making our own laws in our own country, on employment regulations, the environment and many other things."

He said the prime minister had "done the easy bit over the last three years" - despite the fact it may not get passed - and "the next bit will be even harder".

He continued: "It binds us in on so many other commitments on foreign policy, on military policy, a list as long as your arms."

Farage called on parliament to reject the deal, adding the best way out "would be a clean break", but he acknowledged that could not be achieved by October 31st.

Instead he said he could stomach another extension - despite his organisation previously calling on the EU to ignore British parliamentary soverignity over the extension request.

He said: "I would very much like us to leave on 31st October but I understand that the Benn act has been passed and that makes it impossible".

"But would I accept a new European treaty that is frankly very bad for us, or would I prefer to have an extension and a general election I will always go for the latter option."