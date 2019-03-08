Video

Nigel Farage loses his cool on LBC when asked about Brexit Party democracy

Nigel Farage was visibly rattled by some simple questions from a caller into his LBC show. Picture: LBC LBC

Nigel Farage seemed in a hurry to end the call of an LBC listener who pinned him down on his bluster about the legitimacy of political leaders.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Shaw from Worcester, calling into Farage's regular show, took the Brexit Party leader to task by asking him to apologise for calling the EU 'undemocratic'. "Today you voted on the EU Commission president," he pointed out.

Immediately Farage started yelling into the mic. "We only had a choice of one candidate Luke! You call that democracy, a choice of one candidate?"

But Luke pressed on with a killer question: "Can I ask you who voted you in as the Brexit Party leader? How many votes were cast for you to be leader of the Brexit Party?"

Farage said: "Well I founded it," although the party was formally registered as a company by Catherine Blaiklock, who later stood down when her racist comments emerged on social media.

If its of any interest here is the video of Nigel getting angry because I wouldn't let him shout over me or dominate the conversation, showing him up for what he is a hypocrit and a liar! He told me to shut up and then hung up on me! pic.twitter.com/LooXoVR4tl — Luke Shaw (@LukeShawWorcs) July 16, 2019

READ: Leader of Nigel Farage's Brexit party resigns after exposé of tweets showing racist views

Farage didn't have an answer when Luke asked him how party members could remove him as leader if necessary.

"That sounds undemocratic to me, and almost like a dictatorship," said Luke calmly.

"I have said the EU is fundamentally undemocratic, I will not apologise for that," said Farage, doubling down on his stance.

"But you took part in a democratic vote today," said Luke, referring to the vote for EU Commission president.

"If you think a choice of one is a democratic vote then you belong back in Soviet times," said Farage, before ending the call.

Farage is fond of making outlandish comparisons to communist states, having accused Ursula von der Leyen of wanting to impose an "updated form of communism" in response to her broadly social-democratic pitch to voting MEPs.

WATCH: Farage slapped down in EU parliament after bizarre 'communism' rant

The issue of there being only one nominee on the MEPs' ballot paper for election has come under scrutiny from both eurosceptic and Remain MEPs alike in the new parliament. The commission's nominee for president is voted for by the European Council, which is made up of heads of member states. This nominee is then voted for by MEPs.

You may also want to watch: