Latest The New European
Video

Brexiteer accuses Nigel Farage of being a Remainer who is 'conning' Leave voters

PUBLISHED: 18:01 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:24 28 October 2019

Nigel Farage appears on his radio show on LBC. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Nigel Farage appears on his radio show on LBC. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Archant

Nigel Farage has been left stunned after a Brexiteer called his radio show to claim the host was a Remainer.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Calling Farage's LBC Radio show, Tez said he did not believe that the Brexit Party wanted to take the UK out of the EU.

He said: "Your party could make a real difference. But I don't believe you really want to see us come out."

Taken aback, the Brexit Party leader question the caller. He responded: "What? You're having a laugh, aren't you? What do I have to do?"

Tez continued to explain that he did not believe Nigel Farage.

"Well, you could have stayed with a party but you just keep switching positions. You're another pundit who can't be relied upon. I don't believe you," the caller continued.

But Nigel Farage insisted: "I was with from its first day, 26 years of my life, with UKIP."

Tez, however, said he had been apart of the campaign long before Farage got involved, and said he felt he was being conned by the Brexiteer.

"I started campaigning against the EU before you did. I got arrested on the first referendum."

He continued: "I have more experience than you, that's true. I have more history than you and I know when people are conning us - and we're constantly being conned by you so-called pundits and leaders."

Farage, however, maintained that he was nothing like a Remainer. He explained: "Now listen, I spent 26 years in UKIP. I was chairman of it, national campaign manager, head cook, bottle washer and leader for 11 years and I packed it up because the party went rotten."

He went on to defend his position, telling the caller: "I want us to have a clean break Brexit. I don't think we should be adjudged that the European Court of Justice, I think we should decide on our borders, we should decide on our legislation and I've always fought for that and I've always believed in that.

"My biggest worry with all of this right now is that Boris will, at some point, get through this new EU treaty which will leave us in some ways in a worse position than where we are."

Caller Tez did not disagree with what Nigel Farage said, but he said he was not going to deliver the Brexit he wanted either.

He said: "I agree, we need a much cleaner break. We're not going to get it through Boris Johnson, we're not going to get it through the establishment and we're not going to get it through the media and pundits like you."

As Farage concluded the call, he said it was one of the first times in his life that he had been called a Remainer.

He told listeners: "Alright, thank you. Well, that was very interesting phone call. It's not often that I'm sort of accused of being a Remainer basically so I have to ponder on that one for a moment."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

December election would be 'Christmas and birthday present for PM', warns SNP MP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party Conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

WILL SELF on the two sides of Brighton

England, East Sussex, Brighton, Brighton Pier (Photo by: Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Threat of Brexit could mean no pigs in blankets this Christmas

A traditional Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day . Photograph: David Davies/PA.

Little Britain to be updated for Brexit era on October 31st

One of the many Little Britain memes doing the rounds on social media. Photograph: Twitter.

David Cameron's memoirs: a disappointing book about a failed leader

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Number 10 Downing Street before making a statement on July 11, 2016 in London, England. Mr Cameron has announced he will stand aside as Prime Minister after Andrea Leadsom's decision to pull out of the Conservative leadership contest now leaves Home Secretary Theresa May as the sole contender for the position of Prime Minister. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Chairman at People's Vote accused of launching 'wrecking ball' through campaign

Roland Rudd appears on the radio. Photograph: LBC.

Is Twitter censoring its pro-Remain users?

A mobile phone user loads up the Twitter app. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA.

The political debate is about to get bigger than Brexit

Boris Johnson in New York for an UN conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

How a freewheeling faction from the Spectator magazine took the levers of power

Then editor of The Spectator magazine Boris Johnson poses at Albert Dock during his visit on October 20, 2004 to the city of Liverpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong /Getty Images)

Apocalypse novel: The bizarre tale of Brando's book

Marlon Brando in a military uniform with a lei around his neck and relaxing with topless, Tarita on the beach in a scene from the film 'Mutiny on the Bounty', 1962. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson won't switch seats to ensure re-election

Jo Swinson speaking on BBC's The Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Conservative chairman brands Lib Dem-SNP general election bid a 'gimmick'

Conservative chairman James Cleverly on BBC's Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Diane Abbott says 'Labour is up for an election' if prime minister takes no-deal Brexit off the table

Diane Abbott speaking on BBC's The Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Lib Dem's Chuka Umunna warns People's Vote may only be achieved with new government

MP Chuka Umunna on Sky's Sophie Ridge on Sunday, Picture: Sky News

'Stop throwing tantrums': Philip Hammond says he will vote against a December general election

Philip Hammond tells Sky's Sophie Ridge that this is not the time for a general election. Picture: Sky News

We can't dismiss the People's Vote march as lily-white suburban jolly

Protestors march towards Parliament Square demanding a final say on the government's Brexit deal. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

John Major and Tony Blair on the dangers of Boris Johnson's deal

Britain's Conservative former prime minister John Major (L) and Labour former prime minister Tony Blair (R) speak as they cross the Peace Bridge in Derry, Northern Ireland on June 9, 2016, during a visit to campaign for a 'remain' vote in the EU referendum. (Photograph: JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images)

We've got to get Boris Johnson out of Number 10. Now!

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, leaves from 10 Downing Street. (Photograph: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: My heroin days in south London squats

Will Self, seen here during his famous stare-off with Tory MP Mark Francois on BBC's Politics Live , says the prospect of Brexit has left him nostalgic for his days of drug addiction. Picture: BBC

Leaked document reignites fears government is planning to make UK 'Singapore-on-Thames' after Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits a hospital. Photograph: Toby Melville/PA Wire.

UK creative sector fears Brexit brain drain

A woman rapidly forgetting a 'Get Ready for Brexit' advert. Picture: David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

'Brilliant, Boris!': Army of Facebook commenters all say the same things

People have been speculating about the curiously monotonous responses to Boris Johnson's Facebook posts. Picture: Facebook

Liberal Democrats aim at both Labour and Tories with WWII-style campaign

The Lib Dem poster takes its cues from a Second World War propaganda campaign. Picture: Liberal Democrats

You can now carve your favourite Brexiteer on to a pumpkin

The new 'Westmonsters' pumpkin carving kit from Groupon. Photograph: Groupon.

Emmanuel Macron holds EU back from granting a three-month Brexit extension: reports

French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be the only thing holding EU negotiators back from granting a three-month Brexit extension. Picture: Ugo Amez/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM

The New European poll of the week on polls, posters, and plonkers

Saturday's People's Vote march. Pictuer: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Man says he'll go to jail with Boris Johnson if he breaks the law over Brexit

A caller to LBC said he would go to jail with Boris Johnson over Brexit. Picture: LBC

Mark Francois branded 'poundshop Trump' after saying he wants to 'drain the swamp'

Mark Francois appears on the news to talk about a general election. Photograph: BBC News.

Leo Varadkar reveals secret reason why he wants Brexit sorted either way by October 31st

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a press briefing outside government buildings in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Is Brexit Britain heading to the Dark Side?

jabba

Review: Noises Off is a 'clumsy stab' at a classic

Noises Off at The Garrick Theatre

MANDRAKE: Calls for Sunday Times to apologise to Gina Miller over 'monkey' remark

Gina Miller reacts outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Majority believe violence against MPs is a 'price worth paying' to sort Brexit, survey finds

Metropolitan Police officers stand outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Radio caller says Boris Johnson isn't the only leader to lie - but can't explain who else has

LBC Radio presenter James O'Brien. Photograph: LBC/Global.

The Alpine People's Vote

Austro-Hungarian empire of the Habsbergs, which Voralberg had long been part of. Photo: Google

Get your Dominic Cummings mask for Halloween

Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Chris Barker/The New European.

BREX FACTOR: What connects James Blunt to Mark Francois?

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

How pro-Brexit media tried to take the shine off the People's Vote march

Hundreds of thousands of anti-Brexit protesters take part in 'Together for the Final Say' march through central London. (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The menacing military strategy behind Dominic Cummings' Brexit game plan

Dominic Cummings poses for a photograph as campaign director at Business for Sterling on March 19, 2001 in London, England. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Brexiteer MP slapped down by Polish minister for Brexit extension veto request

Brexiteer MP Daniel Kawczynski. Photograph: Sky News.

Most Read

‘You have wrecked my dreams’ - European student’s letter to Boris Johnson over Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA.

‘Boris Johnson is a dumb person’s idea of a smart person’ - US TV host on the British PM

John Oliver mentions the People's Vote March. Photograph: HBO.

We’ve got to get Boris Johnson out of Number 10. Now!

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, leaves from 10 Downing Street. (Photograph: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: My heroin days in south London squats

Will Self, seen here during his famous stare-off with Tory MP Mark Francois on BBC's Politics Live , says the prospect of Brexit has left him nostalgic for his days of drug addiction. Picture: BBC

The political debate is about to get bigger than Brexit

Boris Johnson in New York for an UN conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy