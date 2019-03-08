Video

Brexiteer accuses Nigel Farage of being a Remainer who is 'conning' Leave voters

Nigel Farage appears on his radio show on LBC. Photograph: LBC/Global. Archant

Nigel Farage has been left stunned after a Brexiteer called his radio show to claim the host was a Remainer.

Calling Farage's LBC Radio show, Tez said he did not believe that the Brexit Party wanted to take the UK out of the EU.

He said: "Your party could make a real difference. But I don't believe you really want to see us come out."

Taken aback, the Brexit Party leader question the caller. He responded: "What? You're having a laugh, aren't you? What do I have to do?"

Tez continued to explain that he did not believe Nigel Farage.

"Well, you could have stayed with a party but you just keep switching positions. You're another pundit who can't be relied upon. I don't believe you," the caller continued.

But Nigel Farage insisted: "I was with from its first day, 26 years of my life, with UKIP."

Tez, however, said he had been apart of the campaign long before Farage got involved, and said he felt he was being conned by the Brexiteer.

"I started campaigning against the EU before you did. I got arrested on the first referendum."

He continued: "I have more experience than you, that's true. I have more history than you and I know when people are conning us - and we're constantly being conned by you so-called pundits and leaders."

Farage, however, maintained that he was nothing like a Remainer. He explained: "Now listen, I spent 26 years in UKIP. I was chairman of it, national campaign manager, head cook, bottle washer and leader for 11 years and I packed it up because the party went rotten."

He went on to defend his position, telling the caller: "I want us to have a clean break Brexit. I don't think we should be adjudged that the European Court of Justice, I think we should decide on our borders, we should decide on our legislation and I've always fought for that and I've always believed in that.

"My biggest worry with all of this right now is that Boris will, at some point, get through this new EU treaty which will leave us in some ways in a worse position than where we are."

Caller Tez did not disagree with what Nigel Farage said, but he said he was not going to deliver the Brexit he wanted either.

He said: "I agree, we need a much cleaner break. We're not going to get it through Boris Johnson, we're not going to get it through the establishment and we're not going to get it through the media and pundits like you."

As Farage concluded the call, he said it was one of the first times in his life that he had been called a Remainer.

He told listeners: "Alright, thank you. Well, that was very interesting phone call. It's not often that I'm sort of accused of being a Remainer basically so I have to ponder on that one for a moment."