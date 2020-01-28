Nigel Farage unveils the D-list of speakers for his Brexit celebration

Ann Widdecombe, seen here during a Brexit Party rally Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Nigel Farage has unveiled the list of speakers for his Westminster celebration this Friday - with names including Ann Widdecombe, Tim Martin and Julia Hartley-Brewer.

Leave Means Leave, the anti-European campaign group given approval to hold the event in Parliament Square, had called for Boris Johnson to appear on stage "to mark the extraordinary date".

But with the prime minister understood to be hosting a private gathering of colleagues and friends inside Downing Street to mark Britain's departure from the EU, organisers have now released a considerably less A-list set of names set to address the crowd of Brexiteers.

Rather than the PM, revellers will get to hear from hardline Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe, Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin and right-wing shock jock Julia Hartley-Brewer.

They will be joined by Farage himself and Brexit Party chair Richard Tice.

In a email sent to party supporters today, Farage and Tice say: "There are just three days to go until Brexit! The plans for our Brexit Celebration event in Parliament Square on January 31 are set. It is a once-in-a-lifetime party and we want it to go as smoothly as possible.

"You do not need to have registered your interest to attend as anyone can come along and join in this joyful occasion. All are welcome to join us in marking this constitutional milestone in friendship and unity.

"The festivities start at 9pm and end at 11pm. Whilst the event is free, we hope that those who can make a donation (recommended minimum of £10) will do so."

Announcing the line-up of speakers, it says: "We would also like to ask everyone come in good voice to sing some patriotic songs and bring along as many Union flags as they can, to wave in a patriotic display of pride."

The notoriously thirsty Farage also adds: "We want to make you aware that Westminster is a 'Controlled Drinking Zone' so it is advisable that you do not bring alcohol along.

"We look forward to seeing you all there. Let's make it a night to remember!"

The Brexit Party leader has encountered a number of setbacks in his bid to run the party in Parliament Square.

Fireworks are not allowed to be set off to mark the 11pm departure time, a crowdfunder to get Big Ben to bong failed, and Johnson shunned his invitation to speak just before the big moment.

And after originally predicting a relatively dry day, the BBC now expects light rain throughout most of the day with a moderate breeze.

But at least the crowds will get to hear Julia Hartley-Brewer shouting about Remoaners and 17.4m people one final time.