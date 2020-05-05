Nigel Farage ridiculed after he took to Twitter to complain about police visit

Nigel Farage in Dover to report on migrants during the coronavirus lockdown. Photograph: Nigel Farage/Twitter. Archant

Nigel Farage has been ridiculed on social media after he turned to Twitter to complain about receiving a visit from the police for flouting lockdown rules.

Nigel Farage appears to flout coronavirus rules to film a video rant on a beach. Photograph: Twitter. Nigel Farage appears to flout coronavirus rules to film a video rant on a beach. Photograph: Twitter.

Farage had complained the police had been “bombarded” with complaints after the Brexit Party leader appeared to ignore lockdown rules to travel more than 100 miles to a seaside town to record a video rant about migrants, before also heading Dover.

At the time of posting the videos - which showed absolutely no migrants - his spokesperson insisted that the Brexiteer was a “key worker” because he worked in broadcasting.

An agitated Farage later complained in a video the police had been “bombarded” by complaints.

He said: “These are Remainers. These are old battles. These are the people who believe in open borders.

“Anybody else that goes out, writes articles, broadcasts, takes pictures... That’s fine because they’re part of the media. When it’s Nigel Farage, it’s not fine.”

Shortly after, in a late night tweet, he told followers he had been visited by two police officers.

Branding it “lockdown lunacy”, he tweeted: “Two police officers just knocked on my door to advise me on essential travel.

“They had received a complaint that I had been to Dover to report on the illegal migrant scandal taking place.”

He fumed: “What a total waste of time and money.”

Twitter reacted with bemusement that Farage thought he was above the laws, the very laws he wanted protected as a result of Brexit.

“You should be delighted. The police turned up to remind you about one of those BRITISH laws you’ve been banging on about,” joked Ian Harris. “British laws for British people. It’s what you wanted. Now get obeying them.”

“A Total Waste Of Time And Money: The Nigel Farage Story”, replied Ben Stephens.

“Funny how it’s only Brexiters that think lockdown is “lunacy” isn’t it?” asked Twitter user Sixteen Million Rising. “Nigel - take a break from all that nasty racism and find something constructive to do.”

“Turns out popping out to do a racism *doesn’t* count as exercise, huh?” tweeted James Felton. “Who could have known.”

“So now you don’t want to respect the sovereignty of our laws,” said Hasan Patel.

“Wandering around empty beaches shouting about imaginary refugees is not considered exercise,” noted Claire Savage.

I've fixed that for you. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/Wp7bgim2af — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) May 5, 2020

“Dover, you say? In Kent, the Garden of England?” responded Chrissie Grech. “Lots of fruit need picking there. Come on Nigel; spit spot! Don your wellies and waxed jacket and #PickForEngland lad!”

“Isn’t it horrible when people take away your right to free movement?” added @RussInCheshire.