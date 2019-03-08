Someone in the European Parliament has made this Nigel Farage insult their wifi name

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage bites a pen during a session at the European Parliament. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

A Green Party MEP tried to connect to the wifi in the European parliament and had a surprise when she saw the name of a nearby hotspot.

The WiFi networks in the ⁦@Europarl_EN⁩ pic.twitter.com/97j3FD0ayR — Alexandra Phillips MEP (@alexforeurope) September 19, 2019

Alexandra Phillips, the Green Party MEP for South East England, was connecting to the visitors wifi in the European parliament in Strasbourg when she noticed that someone had renamed theirs to insult Nigel Farage.

One of the other options that MEPs have the option to try to connect to has been renamed: "Farage is a lying traitor".

It means Brexit Party MEPs trying to connect their phones and tablets to the internet are likely to see it - including their Brexiteer leader.

"I am just wondering what the password for that 4th one down is," joked one in reply to the MEP.

Farage is no stranger to dishing out insults, he stood up in the European parliament this week to reference the "pipsqueak" Luxembourg prime minister who "set out to ritually humiliate a British Prime Minister in the most astonishing way."