Farage becomes the butt of his own joke with Corbyn trolling attempt

Nigel Farage walked right into his own joke when he tweeted this picture with a scathing comment. Picture: Nigel Farage Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has posted a tweet aimed at making fun of Jeremy Corbyn, but has ended up the butt of the joke instead.

Disappointing choice. Past its best, now leaves a bitter taste. pic.twitter.com/1RKIxwX21y — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 27, 2019

The Brexit Party leader posted a picture of himself holding up a bottle of wine - named "Corbin" - accompanied by the comment: "Disappointing choice. Past its best, now leaves a bitter taste."

That left a yawningly wide open goal for social media users.

"How was the wine though," replied Twitter user "Johnny Labour", quite possibly first and best to a joke that was repeated dozens of times.

Twitter user Olly said: "Says a man who's wearing 1960s clothing and whose policies will plunge us back to 1840."

Les Cornwell tweeted back a picture of a bottle named "Château d'Arse", suggesting this would suit the Brexit Party leader better.

Private Eye illustrator David Ziggy Greene said, apropos of nothing but perfectly reasonably: "Whenever I see tweed I think of the smell of human urine."

Others questioned how Farage managed to afford the bottle, which starts at £30 but can run into hundreds of pounds.

"And I'm sure claimed against essential expenses from our EU budget ..." suggested Twitter user Dave Conroy.

"Fifty quid bottle of wine," said freelance writer Otto English. "I wonder who paid for it."

It wasn't long before people with actual wine knowledge came along.

The Times' diary editor Patrick Kidd said: "A decent joke, I suppose, but Decanter calls the 2015 Chateau Corbin the vineyard's finest year, 'poised and precise, really elegant' and not due to hit its best for another three years."

And Twitter user 'MiserygutsPetty' hit back with this savage reply:

"Nigel there with his only friend.

"Alcohol."