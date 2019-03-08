Nigel Farage tries and fails to use British flags to wind up Remainers
PUBLISHED: 11:40 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 14 October 2019
The leader of the Brexit Party attempted to get his followers to "wind a Remainer up" by posting a picture of British flags to Twitter, but had a disappointing response.
"Share this photo to wind a Remainer up," wrote Farage on Twitter, posting a picture of 13 flagpoles each adorned with the red, white and blue Union flag.
The display outside the Houses of Parliament, has appeared on the occasion of the Queen's speech and the state opening of parliament.
Twitter Remainers did not gratify Farage with quite the response he wanted.
A large number of responses were people just scratching their heads. "Why would that wind anyone up?" asked Gary Carter, who was echoed by scores of nonplussed Remainers.
Comedian David Schneider pointed out: "This is like saying 'share this photo of Harry Styles to wind One Direction fans up'."
Slightly more agressively, comedy writer James Felton said: "Nobody is wound up by a picture of flags you distressingly loose ballsack."
While Tom Bacon said: "Nah, doesn't bother me in the slightest. Brexit has taught me how much I care about my country - and, therefore, that I'm more patriotic than I thought."
Twitter user Simon Bye was retweeted more than 520 times when he posted an image of both the EU and British flag saying: "Retweet if you are a remainer that's not wound up by either of these things."
Others weren't bothered in the least by the flag - but had something to say about Farage suggesting it's only for Brexiteers.
Writer and presenter Danny Wallace replied: "The only thing that winds me up is that you stole that from us."
Campaign group EU Flag Mafia - who know a think or two about love for flag-waving - said: "The pro-EU movement is more patriotic than you will ever be. We love seeing both the Union Jack and the EU Flag. Destroying the country's economy like you plan to do is not patriotic."
