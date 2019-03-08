Nigel Farage tries and fails to use British flags to wind up Remainers

Nigel Farage has attempted to get Remainers wound up on Twitter. Picture: Rob Stothard/Getty Images) 2014 Getty Images

The leader of the Brexit Party attempted to get his followers to "wind a Remainer up" by posting a picture of British flags to Twitter, but had a disappointing response.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Share this photo to wind a Remainer up. pic.twitter.com/XMx2HoPnLV — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 13, 2019

"Share this photo to wind a Remainer up," wrote Farage on Twitter, posting a picture of 13 flagpoles each adorned with the red, white and blue Union flag.

The display outside the Houses of Parliament, has appeared on the occasion of the Queen's speech and the state opening of parliament.

Twitter Remainers did not gratify Farage with quite the response he wanted.

A large number of responses were people just scratching their heads. "Why would that wind anyone up?" asked Gary Carter, who was echoed by scores of nonplussed Remainers.

Why would we be wound up by a row of our own flags? ‍♀️ — sarahstoddartburrows (@sarahstoddartb1) October 14, 2019

Comedian David Schneider pointed out: "This is like saying 'share this photo of Harry Styles to wind One Direction fans up'."

Slightly more agressively, comedy writer James Felton said: "Nobody is wound up by a picture of flags you distressingly loose ballsack."

While Tom Bacon said: "Nah, doesn't bother me in the slightest. Brexit has taught me how much I care about my country - and, therefore, that I'm more patriotic than I thought."

Twitter user Simon Bye was retweeted more than 520 times when he posted an image of both the EU and British flag saying: "Retweet if you are a remainer that's not wound up by either of these things."

Well, well, well. Farage appears now to be as deranged as Trump.



Anybody got any idea at all what he's trying to say here? — Tony Green Resist Fascism #FBPE (@NoIAmTonyGreen) October 13, 2019

Others weren't bothered in the least by the flag - but had something to say about Farage suggesting it's only for Brexiteers.

Writer and presenter Danny Wallace replied: "The only thing that winds me up is that you stole that from us."

Campaign group EU Flag Mafia - who know a think or two about love for flag-waving - said: "The pro-EU movement is more patriotic than you will ever be. We love seeing both the Union Jack and the EU Flag. Destroying the country's economy like you plan to do is not patriotic."

This is like saying "share this photo of Harry Styles to wind One Direction fans up".

It's because we love our country we're trying to stop you turning it into a version of the Hunger Games and a cash-cow for Trump and your wealthy pals. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 13, 2019

Retweet if you are a remainer that's not wound up by either of these things. pic.twitter.com/JfU0YrVM3P — Simon Bye (@UB5simon) October 13, 2019

You're on another planet. Or you should be. Our flag represents precisely what we're trying to protect. Remember 2016? The day before your madness? When things were easier, cooler, happier, less stressful? The only thing that winds me up is that you stole that from us. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 13, 2019

I like this one too pic.twitter.com/b18eGsyZqG — Adrian McGuinness BSc ⚫️ (@Mcguinness2A) October 14, 2019

You may also want to watch: