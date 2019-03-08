We'll smash the prorogration of parliament - as well as the Brexit patriarchy

Protesters in Bristol are fighting to defend our democracy. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

NINA DE AYALA PARKER on the patriarchal force of privileged Etonians professing to be acting on behalf of the people.

Dominic Cumm..., or rather, Boris Johnson has prorogued parliament until October 15th, which is exactly fifteen days before Dominic Cumm... I mean Boris Johnson... intends for Britain to crash out of the EU with 'no deal', a form of Brexit literally no-one in the country voted for, because let's face it no-one really knew what they were voting for (or against) in the turbulent summer of 2016.

What we do know now is that Britain is being pulled along by a patriarchal force of privileged Etonians professing to be "for the people". But neither Dulwich educated Nigel Farage or Eton's own Boris Johnson or Cummings have ever had the people's livelihoods in mind.

So, what is the patriarchy? For those unfamiliar with the term, 'patriarchy' can be applied to a society which is run by men, for men and it's no different with Brexit.

Mr Boris Johnson, Mr Dominic Cummings, Mr Jacob Rees Mogg, Mr Gove, Mr Farage, Mr Aaron Banks (the list goes on and on) - the architects of a hard Brexit - have each in turn shown themselves to be the epitome of the patriarchy, unfazed by their uncategorical privilege and unscrupulous path to power.

Luckily for us, there are some incredible politicians holding the patriarchy to account, not least the earth moving Labour MP and shadow women and equality minister Dawn Butler who's words ricocheted off the walls in the House of Commons. Dawn Butler's exact words were "If any government is in desperate need of a minister to stand up to sexism, racism and homophobia, it's this one."

Dawn Butler's address was intended to question exactly why the prime minister had failed to appoint a new women and equality minister following Amber Rudd's resignation until pressurised to do so. Boris Johnson has once again shown his disregard for equality and women's rights, pushing it to the bottom of his agenda.

Boris Johnson's profanity continues... when describing Jeremy Corbyn as a "Girly Swot" and "Big Girls Blouse". Um ok then. He needs reminding this isn't fringe - it's parliament - and these jokes are not funny. They are offensive. Using feminine words like 'big girl's blouse' as an insult is as historical as Boris Johnson's root to power. From Eton, to Oxford, to Number 10.

Put your hand up if you're a "big girl" and love to wear a "blouse" and would happily put it on whilst taking down Boris Johnson in a debate any day of the week.

Jokes aside, the prime minister is not and will never be a comedian. If he continues to joke around with our country and our rights like he did when he was foreign minister, what hope do we have left?

Luckily for us, the rule of law is well and truly in action. Scotland's highest court has ruled that Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament is unlawful. The case was fought by none other than barrister, QC and SNP MP Joanna Cherry. This rule is very, very big - it essentially means that if the UK Supreme Court upholds Scotland's decision, Boris Johnson and his government will be held in contempt of court. It means the doors of parliament will be opened once again and this time Boris Johnson may have to resign.

The jokes on you Boris, the heavy hand of the rule of law (and us women) could have the last laugh.