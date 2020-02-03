Video

Brexiteer anger after being 'trolled' by children's television programme

Brexiteers are fuming about a special Brexit version of the CBBC programme Horrible Histories, which points out to children that many British traditions come from overseas.

In a new episode, available on the iPlayer, the show's creators compile some of the most European moments from the last decade.

It is presented by Nish Kumar, who dryly informs viewers: "Here we are on the verge to Brexit, the UK is leaving the European Union, you might not have heard much about it because things are going quick and smooth.

"If anything, it's going too well. But I thought, as we stand on the verge of a historic moment, we would look at what Europe has done for us anyway."

The episode goes on to look at French, the German, and the Italian connections to Britain. It also looked at notable Europeans from history.

In a clip, also posted on social media, the programme turns its attention to Queen Victoria, who has no idea that tea and sugar and cotton are not actually grown in Britain, and that it arrived in Britain under unethical circumstances.

She sings about "British things", in which she claims "I thought there was many", before a servant points out that "it turns out there were hardly any".

The video has sent Brexiteers into meltdown with thousands responding to a tweet.

"How dare they?" fumed Andy Brexiteer on Twitter. "The @BBC is our state broadcaster and are preaching to children that nothing is British and they should be ashamed to be British all at a time when national pride is being celebrated as we break free of the shackles of the EU."

"Thank God that the BBC are finally being defunded," said George Huwhite.

"I think I may just cancel my license on the back of that," wrote John E Jones.

"The BBC needs to go. This is disgraceful," responded an angry Ash Hopper.

Broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer joined in the furious response. She tweeted: "I'm late to this but isn't the weirdest thing about it that Nish and his mates apparently believe tea, sugar & cotton are the essence of British identity? I mean... cotton? WTF? Genuinely bizarre."

"The crassness of this BBC children's clip is remarkable," said former UKIP MP Douglas Carswell.

"This was inevitably going to come off as a pop at us supposedly dumb, historically ignorant, Empire-apologist Brexit voters. And that's precisely how it was received," wrote Tom Slater of Spiked Online, who called it "trolling".

Kumar responded with a tweet which simply read: "Can't hear what any of you are saying over these damn dog whistles".