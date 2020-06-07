Latest The New European
Scotland reports no coronavirus deaths for the first time since lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:42 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 07 June 2020

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

2020 Getty Images

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland for the first time since lockdown began, Scottish government figures released on Sunday show.

A total of 2,415 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, no change on Saturday’s figure - the first time the death total has remained the same since March 20.

The Scottish government figures also show that 15,621 people have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 18.

Of those who tested positive, 646 were in hospital on Saturday evening, 16 of whom were in intensive care, while nine others were in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

The latest coronavirus statistics also reveal that on June 6 there were 2,908 tests carried out by NHS Scotland in hospitals, care homes or the community, down from 3,552 the day before.

A further 1,036 drive-through and mobile tests were carried out, down from 1,349 the day before.

There were 406 (38%) adult care homes with a current case of suspected Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 677 (63%) adult care homes have now reported cases of coronavirus to the Care Inspectorate, with a total of 6,243 suspected cases on June 6, an increase of eight on the previous day.

