Minister claims no-deal Brexit could lead to increased 'dogging' activity

Government ministers have been warned that dogging could increase as traffic comes to a standstill near major ports in the UK following a no-deal Brexit.

The fears come as the government's Yellowhammer report detailed how local roads will become "stacks" for lorries due to the delays arriving and leaving Britain.

The average wait for hauliers could be around two and a half days with queues expected to span 100 miles, which could delay drivers by up to two or three days.

The Sunday Times reported an unnamed minister telling a reporter: "One of the things we talk about in these no-deal meetings concerns hauliers and their activities.

"The main thing is whether they will turn up at the Channel ports with the right paperwork. But there are also dogging hotspots all over the place."

They added: "Do Europeans even do dogging? There is something deeply British about dogging."

Areas of concern could include Dover, Holyhead, Liverpool, Portsmouth and Heysham, where there are major ports and crossings.

The story was mocked by users of Twitter.

"Dogging with truckers, finally the positive to Brexit we've all been looking for!" joked @Boy3Never.

"At last the Sunday Times has located the sunlit uplands," tweeted Rachel Johnson.

The government has insisted a no-deal Brexit would not cause chaos at the ports because hauliers would be given advice on how to cope with the new rules.