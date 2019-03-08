Brexit funding promises for councils branded an 'insult' after officials concede it isn't new money

PUBLISHED: 13:42 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 03 August 2019

Chancellor Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel during their visit to Tilbury Dock. Photograph: Alex Lentati/Evening Standard/PA Wire.

Chancellor Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel during their visit to Tilbury Dock. Photograph: Alex Lentati/Evening Standard/PA Wire.

The new communities secretary's funding pledge to help councils step up Brexit preparations has been branded an "insult".

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Robert Jenrick committed £20 million to be shared between all 353 English councils while calling for them to appoint a Brexit lead to ensure they are ready to leave by the Halloween deadline.

But, despite the sum being billed as "new", the department conceded that the full amount had already been proposed in previous announcements.

Jenrick, who was appointed by Boris Johnson in his cabinet reshuffle, said it was right to "intensify preparations" so councils can be prepared to leave by October 31 "whatever the circumstances".

Labour MP Jess Phillips criticised the government for spending £138 million on the "no-deal propaganda" of a public information campaign and a fraction on councils' preparations for the "calamity".

"The idea that £20 million across the 353 main councils of England is enough to prepare is an insult to our intelligence and to the hard work of public servants struggling with the consequences of the government's decision to force a vicious Brexit on us," she said.

Councils across the country welcomed the funding but highlighted the shortfall they are already facing.

The Local Government Association's Brexit task force chairman Kevin Bentley said: "With councils already facing a funding gap of more than £3 billion in 2019/20, it is more important now than ever that councils receive the resources they need for their ongoing Brexit preparations.

"There remains information and advice gaps that councils are facing while helping their communities prepare, which need to be met by the government.

You may also want to watch:

"Councils also need certainty to plan for their communities over the longer term, such as on the domestic replacement for EU funding."

Shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne criticised the sum pledged.

"This offers no new money and no new ideas for how to address the cliff edge councils are facing," the Labour MP said.

"Under the Tories, 60p out of every £1 that the last Labour government invested in our councils has been cut - with the most deprived parts of the country hit the hardest."

Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine added: "This extra money is a drop in the ocean for cash-strapped councils desperately concerned about what no-deal Brexit will mean for crucial public services in their areas."

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokeswoman said half the pledged funding comes from Chancellor Sajid Javid's £2.1 billion announcement on Thursday.

The other half comes from funding announced by the department in January, she added.

It is not yet known how the sum will be divided between each of the 353 councils and combined authorities.

Jenrick said: "Local government has a vital role in helping to make Brexit a success and it is absolutely right that together we intensify preparations in every community.

"And to do this successfully I have asked every council to appoint a Brexit lead to work with Government. We'll be providing £20 million for councils to support the major step up in preparations.

"I want all of us - central and local government - to be fully prepared for leaving the EU on October 31 whatever the circumstances."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

British Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg MP in a top hat. (Photo by Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images)

Man jailed over voicemail death threats to 'anti-Brexit' MPs

Dominic Grieve, Nick Boles, and Sir Keir Starmer also received threats. Photograph: House of Commons.

Ex-Irish ambassador's undiplomatic take on Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson reminds Irish ambassador to the UK Bobby McDonagh of a rodent he saw on holiday that locals would bet on. Picture: OLI SCARFF / AFP)

MANDRAKE: Stanley Johnson evokes the wrath of Joan Bakewell

Stanley Johnson and Jo Johnson. Photograph: PA/TNE.

£100 million campaign to advertise a no-deal Brexit in October is 'probably too late'

Anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

WILL SELF: Multicultural man on getting high, legally

A cannabis smoker. Photograph: PA Wire.

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Lydia Litvyak

Russian female fighter pilots Lilya Litvyak (1921 - 1943) (left), Katerina Budanova (1916 - 1943) (center), and Mariya Kuznetsova, all of the 437th fighter regiment, plot their flight plans on the tailplane of a Yakovlev Yak-1 fighter plane, Russia, mid 1942. (Photo by Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

How language has affected your childhood favourite nursery rhymes

Caring for grandchildren. Picture: PA

STAGE REVIEW: Oklahoma!

Hyoie O'Grady as Curly and Amara Okereke as Laurey in Oklahoma! at Chichester Festival Theatre. Picture: Johan Persson

Berlin's songs of freedom

(GERMANY OUT) *08.01.1947-, Musiker; GB, Konzert vor dem Berliner Reichstag (Photo by Scherhaufer / ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Brute fosse: New TV series focuses on celebrated Broadway pair

Choreographer Bob Fosse leads dancers for the musical

Eurofile: New exhibition for a city frozen in time

pompeii

MITCH BENN: Johnson isn't limited to two terms, there's no time to relax

A demonstrations in London demanding a pause in the Brexit process and call for tight economic, cultural, and social ties with the rest of Europe. Picture: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Eight myths about Brexit and People's Vote debunked by campaigners

A placard at a People's Vote march. Photograph: Amanda Jones.

Right time for powerful film 'Do The Right Thing'

Spike Lee and Danny Aiello in Do the Right Thing (1989)

A conspiracy: How the far-right fan the flames of south Africa's farm murders

A protester blows a horn as South African farmers & farm workers attend a demonstration at the Green Point stadium to protest against farmer murders in the country, on October 30, 2017, in Cape Town. Picture: DAVID HARRISON/AFP/Getty Images

BREX FACTOR: The American who wants to fund Brexit

Peggy Grande. Picture: Contributed

ANDREW ADONIS: Why it's downhill from here with Boris Johnson in Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, inspects the chickens during his visit Shervington Farm, in Newport, South Wales. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

LEE McINTYRE: The moment of truth has passed for Mueller probe

Former Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller III testifies before the House Judiciary Committee, Washington, DC. Picture: David Hume Kennerly/GettyImages

BONNIE GREER: Trump is Wisconsin's gun for hire

US President Donald Trump attends the first anniversary of the administration's Pledge to The American Worker initiative at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2019. Picture: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Who holds the most responsibility for Brexit? Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

JOHN HALFORD: Still fighting for our vote

Boris Johnson arrives at his office in London, England. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

JOHN KAMPFNER: With hard-Brexit looming, Lib Dems have no time to take liberties

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images).

LIZ GERARD: I'm frightened this nightmare has just begun

Boris Johnson leaving the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA Wire

Canada will not save deluded Brexiteers

The Horseshoe falls, part of the Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

JAMES BALL: Boris Johnson has a campaign team - not a cabinet

Sir Edward Lister, Boris Johnson's chief of staff, arrives in Downing Street in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

MICHAEL WHITE: The cabinet's 'reckless' attitude shows they are the right tools for the job

Prime Minister Boris Johnson inspects the egg operation with local farmer Matt Shervington-Jones during his visit Shervington Farm. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

If the PM really believes in the Good Friday Agreement there is only one course of action to take

Doire Finn from Our Future, Our Choice NI during a People's Vote protest outside Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Boris Johnson accused of being a DUP 'gopher' after dining with party leaders

DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds in Westminster pictured with anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Sinn Féin tells Johnson he must hold Irish reunification vote should UK pursue a no-deal Brexit

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media with Sinn Fein Foyle MP Elisha McCallion (second from right) and Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill (far right). Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A Year in Music: The jazz invasion of post-war Britain marked a shift in sentiment that still resonates

The Southern Syncopated Orchestra from New Orleans took Britain by storm. Photo: Getty Images

'Don't back the Brexit Party' pleads Boris Johnson ahead of key by-election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits HMS Vengeance. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire.

Labour under Corbyn has 'been asleep on the job' - Alastair Campbell

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at a rally in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

BONNIE GREER: The holiday state of Maine could give the United States more than a summer break from Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he leaves the White House for a trip to an FBI training facility and then to Camp David, on December 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C. President Trump reiterated that there was no cooperation between his Presidential campaign and the Russians. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Boris Johnson drops investigation into Tory MP over Greenpeace protest

Mark Field manhandled a climate protester out of a banquet. Picture: PA Wire.

'The UK is completely f*cked' - US TV host's damning indictment of Boris Johnson

John Oliver on Britain's new prime minister. Photograph: HBO.

Pound hits new two-year low as no-deal Brexit planning ramps up

Nigel Farage was beaming after the referendum result when the pound started plummeting. Photograph: TNE.

MPs' plan to stop no-deal Brexit is on-going, Tory rebel says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issues a statement to the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

WILL SELF: Multicultural Man goes shopping LA style

The Beverly Center shopping complex in Los Angeles. Photo: Commons wikimedia

Jo Swinson: I'll never change my mind on Brexit - even if the public were to back it again

Jo Swinson on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Most Read

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Why I no longer want to be readmitted to Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

‘The UK is completely f*cked’ - US TV host’s damning indictment of Boris Johnson

John Oliver on Britain's new prime minister. Photograph: HBO.

Brexit Party MEP says it is the fault of Remainers that the pound has dropped

(left to right) Nigel Farage, Ben Habib and Annunziata Rees-Mogg at the launch the Brexit Party's European Parliament elections campaign in Coventry. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Monster Raving Loony Party ‘finishes off’ UKIP by beating them in by-election

Leader of the Monster Raving Loony party Howling Laud Hope arrives with candidate Lady Lily The Pink as they await the results of the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Jamie Oliver says we should ‘get on with Brexit’ despite previously calling it a ‘really, really bad idea’

Chef Jamie Oliver in a kitchen in London. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy