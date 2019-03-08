All the best tweets about that Tory coffee-related conference drama
PUBLISHED: 17:07 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 01 October 2019
Channel 4
The internet has gone a little bit wild for an understated moment of high drama involving the prime minister and a disposable coffee cup.
Perhaps it's because we're tragically sick of Brexit or perhaps it's because party political conferences are deadly dull, but a quiet spat between two aides has had political Twitter riveted.
In footage captured by Channel 4, an aide is seen handing Boris Johnson a coffee - but it is swiftly removed by a second aide who lays down the law.
"No disposable coffee cups," she says, in quiet but firm reproach to her colleague.
The Tories have committed to removing all non-recyclable coffee cups by 2023.
Clearly this aide has decided that regardless of how many groping accusations and unlawful prorogations Johnson throws her way, here is an area where she can exert iron control.
Buzzfeed UK news editor Alan White immediately picked up on it as "the most captivating 15 seconds of political drama I've seen in years".
The undertone of spad rivalry and petty image management has also brought about comparisons to the career maneuvrings in hit political comedy The Thick of It.
"Those two assistants clearly hate each other to the core," said Twitter user Pete Aldridge.
Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff said: "It's the belief that being caught with a non-eco coffee cup is somehow the height of PM's problems right now that gets you."
Twitter user 'General Boles' had his own theory, related to earlier reports of a 'misunderstanding' between MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown and door staff.
"Rob Oxley got Geoffrey Clifton-Brown to lamp a delegate to distract from the coffee cup incident," alleged Boles.
WATCH: Tory Brexiteer MP involved in 'misunderstanding' at party conference
And there were many, many other takes as the newly ridiculous fodder entered the meme mill.
Finest of all, comedy Twitter account HappyToast gave us the gif we all deserve by replacing the cup with a bright pink giant inflatable penis.
"Hopefully Esther McVey will approve of this as I put my 3D skills to use and did it with it on a computer," observed HappyToast.
