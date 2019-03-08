Latest The New European

All the best tweets about that Tory coffee-related conference drama

PUBLISHED: 17:07 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 01 October 2019

"No disposable cups." Twitter has had its fun with the most riveting political drama of the day at the Tory party conference. Picture: Channel 4

Channel 4

The internet has gone a little bit wild for an understated moment of high drama involving the prime minister and a disposable coffee cup.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Perhaps it's because we're tragically sick of Brexit or perhaps it's because party political conferences are deadly dull, but a quiet spat between two aides has had political Twitter riveted.

In footage captured by Channel 4, an aide is seen handing Boris Johnson a coffee - but it is swiftly removed by a second aide who lays down the law.

"No disposable coffee cups," she says, in quiet but firm reproach to her colleague.

The Tories have committed to removing all non-recyclable coffee cups by 2023.

Clearly this aide has decided that regardless of how many groping accusations and unlawful prorogations Johnson throws her way, here is an area where she can exert iron control.

Buzzfeed UK news editor Alan White immediately picked up on it as "the most captivating 15 seconds of political drama I've seen in years".

The undertone of spad rivalry and petty image management has also brought about comparisons to the career maneuvrings in hit political comedy The Thick of It.

"Those two assistants clearly hate each other to the core," said Twitter user Pete Aldridge.

Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff said: "It's the belief that being caught with a non-eco coffee cup is somehow the height of PM's problems right now that gets you."

Twitter user 'General Boles' had his own theory, related to earlier reports of a 'misunderstanding' between MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown and door staff.

"Rob Oxley got Geoffrey Clifton-Brown to lamp a delegate to distract from the coffee cup incident," alleged Boles.

WATCH: Tory Brexiteer MP involved in 'misunderstanding' at party conference

And there were many, many other takes as the newly ridiculous fodder entered the meme mill.

Finest of all, comedy Twitter account HappyToast gave us the gif we all deserve by replacing the cup with a bright pink giant inflatable penis.

"Hopefully Esther McVey will approve of this as I put my 3D skills to use and did it with it on a computer," observed HappyToast.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

All the best tweets about that Tory coffee-related conference drama

Boris Johnson runs scared of Channel 4 news at Tory party conference

Boris Johnson has been accused of running scared of Channel 4 after refusing them an interview. Picture: Channel 4

Boris Johnson tries to claim remaining in EU would now cost '£400 million a week'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Bestway Wholesale in Manchester. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire.

Fact-checking Boris Johnson's '£400 million a week' claim with latest figures

Boris Johnson leaves his office in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Tory MP names the MPs he suggests were chosen solely because of their gender

Philip Davies has named two MPs he felt were chosen

Why the podcast is the perfect antidote to Brexit politics

The New European podcast team, Steve Anglesey, left, Geraldine Scott, and Richard Porritt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Australian PM: UK is not a 'top tier' trading partner

Former Australian PM Julia Gillard appeared to pour cold water over the UK's future trading relationship, saying it is not a

Legal experts want to know why Dominic Cummings' pal sat on Supreme Court legal team

Media gathered outside The Supreme Court in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

American TV host takes on Boris Johnson's bizarre speech to the UN

Trevor Noah at the Daily Show displays concern after Boris Johnson's speech to the UN. Picture: The Daily Show

Conservative MEPs are advertising an internship in EU parliament. Start date? November 1

The Conservatives are advertising an internship in EU parliament after October 31. Picture: Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images

Rees-Mogg accuses Bercow of damaging the standing of parliament to 'its lowest point'

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Johns Bercow has lowered the reputation of parliament. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Opposition leaders to discuss forcing earlier extension of Article 50

Opposition party leaders including Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour and Anna Soubry for the Independent Group for Change. Photograph: TNE/PA.

STAGE REVIEW: Big: The Musical

Big The Musical performed at the Dominion Theatre . Photograph: Alastair Muir.

Salt Lake City - the home of hymns and muse for the Beach Boys

UNIQUE: The world-renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir perform in Salt Lake City. Photo: Getty Images

The outsider who found a home on British screens

Herbert Lom In 'King Solomon's Mines'. Photo: Cannon Group/Getty Images

Withnail and Brexit: Why the cult classic is the perfect movie for our troubled times

English actor Paul McGann and South African actor Richard E. Grant on the set of Withnail & I, directed by Bruce Robinson. (Photo by Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Whatever happened to Hollywood's leading men?

Grace Kelly And Frank Sinatra In 'High Society'. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

ZOE WILLIAMS: Jeremy Corbyn has handed the initiative to Labour Remainers

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses conference in his keynote speech. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Friends was cr*p to begin with... it hasn't got any better

Will Self is not a fan of the American TV series Friends. Photo: Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

MITCH BENN: Labour have given the Lib Dems an early Christmas present

The audience at the 2019 Labour Party Conference. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

MICHAEL WHITE: Just who has been most ensnared by the week's events?

Michael White says Britain has become tangled in a dark web. Photo: Martin Rowson

MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson is our laziest PM yet

Tim Walker says Boris Johnson is the laziest prime minister ever. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Lame duck prime minister limps into the final battle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to appear on the BBC's Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

JAMES BALL: What the Thomas Cook collapse teaches us about a no-deal Brexit

Thomas Cook's demise has provided lessons ahead of a potential no-deal Brexit. Photo: COSTAS METAXAKIS/AFP/Getty Images

How the EU is a beacon of rights for the disabled

Dan White and his daughter Emily. Photo: Dan White

Seoul music: Why there's more to Korean pop than Gangnam Style

A dancer performs a k-pop routine for spectators on a street in the Hongdae district of Seoul. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)

Is this the greatest post-Brexit novel so far?

Charlie Connelly says Broken Ghost is one of the most important works of post-Brexit literature. Photo: Jonathan Cape

BREX FACTOR: Dominic Cummings' catalogue of cartoon errors

Special Advisor to Britain's Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings, uses his phone as he returns back to 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Tolga AKMEN / AFP.

BONNIE GREER: Could Alaska finally freeze out the Republicans?

Trans-Alaska Pipeline (Alyeska pipleline) running through landscape with Mountain range in the distance in Alaska. (Photo by: Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: How should I interpret my Brexit-frazzled dreams?

Alastair Campbell is trying to decipher his dreams. Photograph: TNE/PA.

ANDREW ADONIS: The speech I believe the Queen should now deliver

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament. Photograph: Carl Court / POOL / AFP.

Boris Johnson could be relying on EU law to ensure Brexit happens on October 31st

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire.

Jess Phillips says she feels 'frightened' after threats to 'you and your Remain friends'

Labour MP Jess Phillips. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Marketing professionals mock 'Get Ready' adverts calling them a 'communications abomination'

Trade magazine 'Campaign' has mocked the government's 'Get Ready for Brexit' ads as 'cynical and sinister propaganda', naming it their 'Turkey of the week'. Picture: UK Government

Alan Sugar brands female MPs 'ranting women' for calling out Boris Johnson's divisive language

Lord Sugar has branded female MPs criticial of the PM as 'ranting women'

Join us for a live recording of The New European podcast

See Richard Porritt, Steve Anglesey and James Ball record The New European podcast live in London along with other popular shows. Picture: Podcast Live

Farming chief: No-deal Brexit could kill a quarter of rural businesses

Tim Breitmeyer, the president of the Country Land and Business Association, has warned that a no-deal Brexit could mean bankruptcy for up to a quarter of rural businesses. Picture: supplied

Michael Gove's job description changes as MPs scrutinise his role

Michael Gove's job description has changed. Picture: Ben Stanstall/AFP/Getty Images

Absorbing Sorbian: The story of Germany's Slavic speaking communities

The view over the German city of Cottbus where Lower Sorbian is still spoken. Photo:Teodor Bordeianu

Gauguin in the frame: How should we judge the controversial portrait painter?

Paul Guaguin has become a controversial figure in modern times. Photo: National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo

Most Read

Legal experts want to know why Dominic Cummings’ pal sat on Supreme Court legal team

Media gathered outside The Supreme Court in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Gina Miller verbally abused by strangers while out with child

Businesswoman and lawyer Gina Miller arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Queen will sack Boris Johnson if he does not seek an extension, former attorney general claims

Dominic Grieve appears on All Out Politics. Photograph: Sky News.

American TV host takes on Boris Johnson’s bizarre speech to the UN

Trevor Noah at the Daily Show displays concern after Boris Johnson's speech to the UN. Picture: The Daily Show

Amazon users are trolling David Cameron with the online reviews of his book

Former prime minister David Cameron during a radio interview. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy