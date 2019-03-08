Breaking

Police find 'no evidence' of cheating in Peterborough by-election

The Peterborough by-election count. (Photo by Darren Staples/Getty Images) 2019 Getty Images

The police have found no evidence that offences were committed in the Peterborough by-election, despite protestations from the Brexit Party that they had been cheated out of a win.

Cambridgeshire Police had already concluded that no offences were committed in respect of one allegation of the burning of ballots, one allegation of bribery and two relating to postal votes.

Now an investigation into the fifth and final allegation of electoral fraud has again found no offences were committed relating to the privacy of the vote.

The Brexit Party claimed last month that vote-rigging may have played a role in Labour's wafer-thin victory in the by-election and has called for an inquiry.

Nigel Farage claimed that Peterborough was a "rotten borough" because of allegations surrounding postal votes.

He called for an investigation into the election, as well as a reduction in the ability to cast postal votes.

The city council's deputy leader also said that postal votes should be scrapped across the country following the by-election.

Cllr Fitzergald told the Peterborough Telegraph: "My view is postal votes should be scrapped entirely unless you are physically impaired."

The Labour Party rubbished these claims as a "desperate attempt" to excuse a defeat, describing the allegations as "nonsense".

The Brexit Party ended up in second place in the June 6 poll when Lisa Forbes won by 683 votes.