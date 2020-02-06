No I won't accept the Brexit 50p coins

The Brexit coin, a 50p bearing the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Photograph: HM Treasury/PA.

Readers have a mixed reaction to an opinion column from a Brexit Party official telling Remainers to be more measured over a 50p Brexit coin.

A bong reverberates for about 15 seconds; a coin will be around for scores, perhaps hundreds of years. Mr Towler, for many the new coin is a permanent reminder of the murder of an MP, 30 years of lies, the appalling Breaking Point poster, the childish behaviour of Brexit Party MEPs, the burning of the European flag, the barely concealed jingoistic triumphalism.

Its hypocrisy is only exceeded by the political, moral and social damage it symbolises.

Phil Green

It was good to read Gawain Towler's article ("Bongs and 50ps, two sides of the same pantomime coin", TNE #180). Getting outside of our echo chambers is uncomfortable but necessary to move forward. I have to say Towler is right. I too was one of those who got on my high horse over the new coin and have to calm down and focus on positive action instead.

We can all learn a lot from the Brexit campaign if we ever want to rejoin the European Union, even if we don't agree with them. More of the same please.

Phil Jackman, Morpeth

I would point out to my namesake Gawain Towler (no relation) that commemorative coins are usually issued at times of national celebrations - coronations, royal weddings, jubilees. Their issue is seldom divisive. Just under half the country (or more) thinks Brexit a bad idea, so this coin does smack of triumphalism. However there is one issue we can agree on, I will be giving any of these 50ps that come my way to charity.

Derek Towler

The wording on the Brexit 50p makes no sense without the additional comma, since the message seeks to convey three separate concepts, namely "peace", "prosperity", and "friendship with all nations". I shall cheerfully use the coin if I am given one, on the grounds that it symbolises the fact that Brexit makes no sense either.

Simon Blaxland-de Lange, West Hoathly

The fight may have changed but the cause remains.