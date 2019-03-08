Video

Noel Gallagher tells Remainers to 'move to North Korea' if they don't like Brexit

Noel Gallagher. Photograph: Ian West/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Noel Gallagher has told Remainers to 'move to North Korea' if they do not agree with Brexit - despite admitting he believed it was a 'nonsensical' idea at the time of the vote.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the Oasis singer said that there was only "one thing worse than a fool who voted for Brexit" and "that's the rise of the c*** trying to get the vote overturned."

He said: "You take part in a democratic f***ing process - if you don't like the outcome, go to North Korea".

Gallagher admitted that he had not voted because he believed it would be "nonsensical" that anyone would vote for Brexit, but claimed it would be "fascism" to now "overturn" the result.

He told the newspaper: "I sat the day of Brexit and thought: 'I can't be arsed going to the polling station, who the f*** would vote to leave Europe? It's a nonsensical f***ing idea'. And you wake up the next day and think: 'F***ing hell, s***.'

"But the thing that is taking place after that is frankly a disgrace. It's a disgrace when you see people trying to get that vote overturned. Because that's fascism. Straight up. Pure and simple.

"Flying in the face of democracy, no matter what, because you don't like what f***ing happened."

He continued: "None of us like it. But there it is, it's happened. I get really f***ing cross at myself for not voting, as I'm sure a lot of people didn't vote.

"They didn't because they were thinking no one's going to vote to Leave, it's a ridiculous idea. But now, I would defend the rights of people who voted to Leave, it has to f***ing go through."

Noel's brother, Liam, was quick to criticise his brother on Twitter. He wrote: "Nothing worse than the c*nt who doesn't vote then has an opinion on everything sit down stand up Dolly Gallagher."

Liam said earlier this month that David Cameron "wants his bollocks electrocuting" for sparking Brexit.

He told Q magazine: "I don't know what Brexit is. Does anyone, really?

"All I do know is that David Cameron wants his bollocks f*cking electrocuted for bringing it on in the first place.

"I like going to Europe! I like that freedom. I get that everyone is struggling, especially outside of London.

"But is that to do with Brexit? I don't know, man. Seems like a load of f*cking bollocks to me."