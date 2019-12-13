Former Lib Dem MP blasts party leadership: 'We ran a poor campaign'

Former Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb. Photograph: Jamie Honeywood. Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Former Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb has blasted the Lib Dem leadership for running a poor campaign.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Speaking to the Eastern Daily Press after the exit poll was revealed, he said it was an "astonishing result" up against the "worst government in living memory".

"I am horrified by Boris Johnson I don't think he is fit to be our prime minister - I think he struggles with the truth. But they have played to people's feelings about the complete failings of parliament to sort this out."

He continued: "It is quite an astonishing result. In my view this has been the worst government in living memory - achieved virtually nothing and yet they have won with a spectacular majority. I think it poses massive questions for both Labour and the Lib Dems. Corbyn is a disastrous Labour leader.

"I have been confronted by so many people of all classes who have been left completely uninspired and without any idea of how they are going to vote. People have thought 'I can't vote Corbyn I better vote Johnson'."

But Lamb also said that the figures for his party were "not surprising".

He said: "I also think we fought a very poor campaign. The central message has been wrong. It is not a result that particularly surprises me."