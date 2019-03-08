Opinion: Northern leaders must demand a People's Vote to secure the region's future

PUBLISHED: 12:15 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 12 June 2019

The Mersey Ferry on the River Mersey in front of the Liverpool skyline. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

The Mersey Ferry on the River Mersey in front of the Liverpool skyline. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Johnny Lucas from campaign group Our Future, Our Choice argues that a no-deal Brexit would widen the north-south divide at a time when the north is demanding greater self-determination.

This week, frustrations across the north of England have reached a critical level.

Alongside major political and business leaders, more than 30 local and regional newspapers and media outlets publicly called on the government to revolutionise the way the region is governed.

Papers including the Sheffield Star, the Manchester Evening News and the Liverpool Echo demanded "a fundamental shift in decision-making out of London, giving devolved powers and self-determination to people in the north".

The demands include further devolved powers, funding commitments to rail services in the north, a bespoke industrial strategy, and the elevation of the Northern Powerhouse minister to cabinet status.

Patience in the north ran out a long time ago. Now grievances are growing into organisation.

The reaction is an unsurprising conclusion to the consistent lack of action on a range of key issues from transport to housing: since Theresa May took office, the government's commitment to the Northern Powerhouse initiative has waned considerably.

However, throughout this campaign I can't help but notice that the issue of Brexit is conspicuous in its absence, with some articles going so far as to treat the two issues as totally separate. In reality they are inextricably linked, and we should not be denying that fact.

The truth is that for the Northern Powerhouse to be a success and the region to gain opportunities for devolution, no-deal Brexit has to be definitively ruled out and a People's Vote must be held on any deal.

The frontrunners for the leadership of the Conservative Party are only paying lip service to our demands, whilst categorically denying the devastating consequences for the north of England that a no-deal Brexit would cause.

Brexit has already played a major role in disrupting the Northern Powerhouse and the wider region's development. The Institute of Public Policy Research North stated in its 'State of the North 2018' report that "Brexit chaos" has already led to the Northern Powerhouse being "deprioritised" by the government. Indeed, in terms of the immediate impact of a no-deal Brexit, the north would be at the sharp edge of any economic disruption.

According to research by the CBI, the north-east would suffer the biggest decline of economic output in the country, with the equivalent of £7 billion lost in economic output and production dropping 10.5% by 2034.

This trend is already manifesting itself in the issues faced by major employers such as British Steel as the country weathers the ongoing Brexit uncertainty and we race towards another deadline from the EU.

The issue of funding for future development is another crucial factor that is being ignored by those happy to play political games with our future. The new Northern Powerhouse campaign is hyper-aware of this - crucial demands include a commitment to totally devolve the "shared prosperity fund" that is intended to replace EU structural funding following an exit from the EU.

It's plain to see why this decision has been made. Recent analysis by campaign group Communities in Charge projected that funding would drop by £479 million in the north east and £166 million in the north west between 2021 and 2027 if the UK government's allocation plans follow the same structure as other economic affairs. Though ostensibly supporting the government's recent commitment to northern prosperity and devolution, this measurement approach would leave some of the most vulnerable communities significantly worse off.

You may also want to watch:

The region is heavily reliant on EU funds to plug the gaps that have been left at a national level. As an example to demonstrate just how stark the gap between regions is, the Newcastle Chronicle calculated in 2016 that the Hartlepool region receives twice as much EU funding per head - £187 since 2007 - than the national average in England of £82.

The north would be hit with a one-two punch of devastating consequences in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

First, there will be immediate economic shock caused by a default to WTO standards, with new tariffs damaging the UK's ability to compete in the export market, and the loss of frictionless trade causing major disruption to vital 'just-in-time' supply chains. This economic destruction would then be followed in the long term by a new funding structure that does not favour the areas of the country that are most in need, further compounding the region's existing issues.

Avoiding a no-deal Brexit is a fundamental part of maintaining the interests of the region. Metropolitan mayors from Manchester's Andy Burnham to Liverpool's Steve Rotheram, should recognise this in any campaigns advocating for further investment and political focus.

Crashing out without a deal would destroy the foundations of prosperity and development the region has worked so hard to build in the past decade, and serve to further deepen the north-south divide.

Following that, they must accept the only way to guarantee northern prosperity is to commit to a People's Vote. This offers the people of the north of England the chance to prevent economic disruption and the replacement of indispensable EU funding with the skewed "shared prosperity fund" that could pave the way for an even more unequal, deeply centralised society, in which the poorest regions always come in last place.

We must not allow politicians who have only ever given a half-hearted glance at our concerns to act like they speak for us.

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

PMQs review: Theresa May welcomes the unicorns

Theresa May welcoming the unicorns during prime minister's questions. Picture: Parliament TV

Opinion: Northern leaders must demand a People's Vote to secure the region's future

The Mersey Ferry on the River Mersey in front of the Liverpool skyline. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Roger Casement: BENJAMIN IVRY on the enigma who went from imperialist to revolutionary

Picture shows Sir Roger Casement, British Consular Agent and Irish rebel patriot, who was hanged as a traitor. (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)

Politics professor debunks poll with the runaway Boris Johnson lead

Conservative MP Boris Johnson leaves his home in London on the day he launches his leadership campaign. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

Europe on the brink: the spellbinding film that shows a continent slipping into an abyss

Vlad Ivanov as Oskar Brill. Photo: Laookon Filmgroup

Brexit Party MEP mocked for tweeting that EU parliament voting machines are rigged

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

No, really. You can't renegotiate May's Brexit deal, EU leaders tell Tory hopefuls

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, has stated there will be no renegotiation of the Brexit deal. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Labour in Commons push to make vote against a no-deal Brexit binding

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer at Labour Party conference. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Car industry is 'crystal clear' with government about no-deal Brexit impact, says minister

The car industry has made plain its feelings about a no-deal Breixt. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Channel 4 News blames 'Brexit fatigue' for fall in viewers

Channel 4 headquarters. Photograph: Philip Toscano/PA.

MITCH BENN: What Blake's 7 taught me about politics

Actor Paul Darrow in a scene from the television show Blake's 7. Photo: Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

Gyimah: Tory leader will be a 'do-nothing PM' unless they face realities of Brexit

Former Tory leadership candidate Sam Gyimah. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Brexit contributes to 'huge shortages' of NHS and social care staff: new report

Public services are facing massive Brexit-related recruitment gaps as organisations such as the NHS struggle to replace EU workers leaving the UK, says a new report. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Sturgeon brands the Tory leadership contest a 'horror show'

Effigies of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and David Davis, are driven past the Houses of Parliament, London, ahead of the House of Commons. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Brexit 'already causing serious and lasting damage to our economy' as it contracts by 0.4%

Flags waving as as protesters take part in an anti-Brexit rally. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

Esther McVey's launch event stormed by angry protester shouting 'fake Tories'

Protester Graham Moore storms onto the stage during Conservative leadership hopeful Esther McVey's speech. (David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)

Jeremy Hunt's abortion views 'a poor way to show leadership', say campaigners

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt said he would like to reduce the abortion time limit to 12 weeks. Picture: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP/Getty Images

How Uzbekistan became one of the world's most remote and alluring countries

SILK ROAD: Watchtower of the Koukhna Ark in the city of Khiva, Uzbekistan. Photo: Getty Images

Did the European elections spell the demise of the UK's two-party system?

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

STAGE REVIEW: Tim Walker on Matthew Broderick's failure to launch in The Starry Messenger

Matthew Broderick and Rosalind Eleanor are 'perplexing' in The Starry Messenger, says Tim Walker; Photo: Marc Brenner

The far-right's useful idiot: How Trump's attention seeking masks a reshaping of America

US President Donald Trump, pictured during an interviewe with Piers Morgan. Photo: Piers Morgan/Twitter

Brexit's Agent Orange: The lessons for Boris Johnson from the master of mayhem

Michael White says Boris Johnson is learning from Brexit's Agent Orange. Image: Martin Rowson/@MartinRowson

How many Tory leadership candidates can the British public name?

We asked the British public to name the MPs in the Tory leadership contest. (Photograph: TNE)

Boris Johnson's claim to be a feminist is mocked by Labour's Jess Phillips

Boris Johnson has recently said a new referendum would cause 'deep feelings of betrayal’. Photo: PA

Umuna made 'very serious mistake' in quitting Change UK, says Soubry

Anna Soubry delivers scathing attack on Brexit leaders. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rollercoaster ride: The rise, fall and recent recovery of Britain's seaside towns

New Brighton, 1985, from 'The Last Resort' by Martin Parr. Photo: MARTIN PARR/Magnum Photos

A Year in Music: 1998 when girl power grew up

Girls on top: pop group All Saints attend the 1998 TNT Television Concert Special in New York. (Photo: Ron Galella/Getty Images)

A tale of two books: What Jacob Rees-Mogg and Kerry Hudson's new publications tell us about Britain today

Jacob Rees-Mogg's The Victorians is staggeringly silly, says Charlie Connelly. Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty

WILL SELF: Multicultural man... on electric scooters

'Ludicrous profusion.' Trottinettes have become a hazard on the streets of Paris, says Will Self. Photo: Getty

Political debate is about sharing facts - not making stuff up

A sign is held in at an anti-Brexit protest branding the £350m a week Vote Leave claim 'bollocks'. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA).

Why we'll have seven years' bad luck if we leave without a deal

Anti-Brexit campaigners' placards outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Why Alastair Campbell is wrong to fight to rejoin Labour

Alastair Campbell. Photograph: Alastair Campbell/Twitter.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL on Britain's democratic deficit

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Lib Dems say BBC must accept they are now the opposition

The Lib Dems are set to meet with BBC director general Lord Hall, over election coverage. Pictured, Lib Dem MP Ed Davey meeting Lib Dem MEP candidates. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Boris Johnson court summons quashed in 'misconduct' case over Leave campaign claims

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Tory leadership contest's only Remainer calls no-deal Brexit an 'abject failure'

Conservative leadership hopeful Sam Gyimah is calling for a second referendum if a deal cannot be agreed in parliament. Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

BREX FACTOR: Merry band of 'winners' are a bunch of Brexit Party whingers

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage with chairman Richard Tice (left) and Eastern region candidates Michael Heaver and June Mummery (right). Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Brexit Party sacks campaign chief who was in BNP 'until finding out it was racist'

Brexit Party bosses sacked campaign chief Kevin Moore after finding out he belonged to the BNP. Pictured, a post-EU election results event. Photo: Peter Summers/Getty

JAMES BALL: Why a US-UK trade deal is already dead

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Theresa May during the state visit to Britain. Photo: Getty

Tory leadership contest: Who is running for the job?

Some of those vying for the job of Conservative Party leadership. (PA/PA Wire)

Most Read

Lorraine Kelly remembers working with Esther McVey and this clip says it all

Lorriane Kelly is asked about Esther McVey. Photograph: Good Morning Britain.

Viral 90-second rant nails exactly how our politicians ignore Brexit reality

Rafael Behr's answer on BBC Politics Live has gone viral, outlining in just 90 seconds how politicians are ignoring Brexit reality. Picture: BBC

Brex Factor: Blonde ambition - Esther McVey’s weird telly years

Esther Mcvey at The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas Movie Premiere Party (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Lorraine Kelly says she ‘strongly disagrees’ with Brexiteer Esther McVey’s politics

Lorraine Kelly discusses Esther McVey on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

Brexit Party MEP mocked for tweeting that EU parliament voting machines are rigged

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy