Video

Northerner gives Boris Johnson the middle finger as he brands government 'thieves'

"You're a joke, like. The whole country is living in poverty. It's a joke," one man shouted at Boris Johnson as he visited Yorkshire. Photo: LBC Archant

A Stainforth local launched a heavily worded attack on the prime minister as he visited victims of the Yorkshire floods.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

"You're a joke, like. The whole country is living in poverty. It's a joke," one man shouted at Boris Johnson.

"People are living on the streets. Kids are living on the streets. Nobody gives a fuck. Nobody."

Boris Johnson was visiting a donation centre in Stainforth, South Yorkshire, which has been devastated by floods over the last six days.

During his visit he was harangued by furious locals as he visited the flood-ravaged community.

One man asked the PM: "Why has it taken you six days to come here to South Yorkshire? What's taken you so long prime minister?"

In video released by LBC Radio, another man is seen to take up the heckling as the situation intensifies.

"Everybody is living in poverty. Fuck the government. Fuck the council," he says as Johnson is ushered away by his aides.

"Biggest thieves in the country. Trying to bill me for £50,000. You're not getting a bean out of me."

READ MORE: Boris Johnson snubbed by angry flood victims who say help is 'too late'

READ MORE: 'Turkeys voting for Christmas!' - Bishop Auckland farmer slamming Brexit leaves BBC reporter 'shocked'



More than 1,200 properties have been evacuated in northern England and a woman died.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra on Tuesday after he was criticised by Jeremy Corbyn for not declaring a national emergency.